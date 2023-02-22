About Michelle Cao, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. LaDocia Schuetz, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician because I wanted to improve the health and well-being of others and appreciate the challenge of the profession. I believe in the importance of primary care and family medicine in providing comprehensive care. Too often, we neglect the whole person. I emphasize collaboration with patients and their families in improving overall health. With my added training in obesity medicine, I understand the importance of both physical and mental well-being as well as nutrition and physical activity. In my free time, I enjoy exploring San Diego and karaoke.

Age: 39

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Chow

Languages: English

Education University of Nevada School of Medicine : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of Texas Medical School at Houston : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1003129842