Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma3555 Kenyon St.
Suites 200 and 201
San Diego, CA 92110
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Michelle Cao, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. LaDocia Schuetz, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician because I wanted to improve the health and well-being of others and appreciate the challenge of the profession. I believe in the importance of primary care and family medicine in providing comprehensive care. Too often, we neglect the whole person. I emphasize collaboration with patients and their families in improving overall health. With my added training in obesity medicine, I understand the importance of both physical and mental well-being as well as nutrition and physical activity. In my free time, I enjoy exploring San Diego and karaoke.
Age:39
In practice since:2012
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Chow
Languages:English
Education
University of Nevada School of Medicine:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of Texas Medical School at Houston:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Cholesterol management
- Complementary therapies
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Immigration physicals
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- LGBTQ health
- Liver disease
- Menopause
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sports medicine
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1003129842
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Michelle Cao, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
88 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientFebruary 22, 2023
5.0
*Doctor Cao is very very good doctor, I recommend her on my social media.
Verified PatientFebruary 12, 2023
5.0
D. Cao is AMAZING !! She is kind..compassionate & professional. She really listens and takes time. She really cares about her patients.
Verified PatientFebruary 10, 2023
5.0
Would highly recommend Dr and location
Verified PatientFebruary 8, 2023
5.0
Dr. Cao was professional, thorough, caring and listened to my concerns.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Michelle Cao, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michelle Cao, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Michelle Cao, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michelle Cao, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.