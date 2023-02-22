Provider Image

Michelle Cao, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma
    3555 Kenyon St.
    Suites 200 and 201
    San Diego, CA 92110
    858-499-2712

About Michelle Cao, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. LaDocia Schuetz, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician because I wanted to improve the health and well-being of others and appreciate the challenge of the profession. I believe in the importance of primary care and family medicine in providing comprehensive care. Too often, we neglect the whole person. I emphasize collaboration with patients and their families in improving overall health. With my added training in obesity medicine, I understand the importance of both physical and mental well-being as well as nutrition and physical activity. In my free time, I enjoy exploring San Diego and karaoke.
Age:
 39
In practice since:
 2012
Gender:
 Female
Name pronunciation:
 Chow
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Nevada School of Medicine:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of Texas Medical School at Houston:
 Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1003129842
FollowMyHealth

Michelle Cao, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

5.0
88 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
February 22, 2023
5.0
*Doctor Cao is very very good doctor, I recommend her on my social media.
Verified Patient
February 12, 2023
5.0
D. Cao is AMAZING !! She is kind..compassionate & professional. She really listens and takes time. She really cares about her patients.
Verified Patient
February 10, 2023
5.0
Would highly recommend Dr and location
Verified Patient
February 8, 2023
5.0
Dr. Cao was professional, thorough, caring and listened to my concerns.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 50 recognitions
Michelle Cao, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michelle Cao, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
