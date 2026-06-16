Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma Internal Medicine
3555 Kenyon St.
Suites 200 and 201
San Diego, CA 92110-5341
Get directions
858-499-2712
Fax: 619-221-9592
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Michelle Cao, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. LaDocia Schuetz, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician because I wanted to improve the health and well-being of others and appreciate the challenge of the profession. I believe in the importance of primary care and family medicine in providing comprehensive care. Too often, we neglect the whole person. I emphasize collaboration with patients and their families in improving overall health. With my added training in obesity medicine, I understand the importance of both physical and mental well-being as well as nutrition and physical activity. In my free time, I enjoy exploring San Diego and karaoke.
Education
Areas of focus
- Diabetes
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1003129842
Insurance plans accepted
Michelle Cao, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
185 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
5.0
Getting appointment six months out very good Getting an appointment on short notice very poor
Verified Patient
May 24, 2026
5.0
Dr. Michelle Cao was patient listening to my concerns and assisting me on what I need to do. She is concerned about my well being and is extremly knowledgeable about my weight issues. She is very supportive and gives me the best care.
Verified Patient
May 20, 2026
5.0
Dr Cao is excellent doctor, great with explaining issues and finding help
Verified Patient
May 18, 2026
5.0
Dr Cao is a gift to those in her care.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michelle Cao, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.