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Michelle Cao, MD

5.0

185 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma Internal Medicine

858-499-2712
Fax: 619-221-9592

3555 Kenyon St.
Suites 200 and 201
San Diego, CA 92110-5341

Need help?

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma Internal Medicine

    3555 Kenyon St.
    Suites 200 and 201
    San Diego, CA 92110-5341
    Get directions

    858-499-2712
    Fax: 619-221-9592

Care schedule

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About Michelle Cao, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. LaDocia Schuetz, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician because I wanted to improve the health and well-being of others and appreciate the challenge of the profession. I believe in the importance of primary care and family medicine in providing comprehensive care. Too often, we neglect the whole person. I emphasize collaboration with patients and their families in improving overall health. With my added training in obesity medicine, I understand the importance of both physical and mental well-being as well as nutrition and physical activity. In my free time, I enjoy exploring San Diego and karaoke.

In practice since: 2012
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Chow
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of Nevada School of Medicine: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of Texas Medical School at Houston: Fellowship
University of California, San Diego: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1003129842

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Michelle Cao, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

185 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

5.0

Getting appointment six months out very good Getting an appointment on short notice very poor

Verified Patient

May 24, 2026

5.0

Dr. Michelle Cao was patient listening to my concerns and assisting me on what I need to do. She is concerned about my well being and is extremly knowledgeable about my weight issues. She is very supportive and gives me the best care.

Verified Patient

May 20, 2026

5.0

Dr Cao is excellent doctor, great with explaining issues and finding help

Verified Patient

May 18, 2026

5.0

Dr Cao is a gift to those in her care.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Ladocia R. Schuetz, MD

4.9

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.