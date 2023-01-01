Larry Pollack, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Larry Pollack, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego General and Vascular Surgeons Medical Group7910 Frost St
Suite 250
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Larry Pollack, MD
I have been practicing plastic and reconstructive surgery at Sharp Memorial Hospital for 25 years. It has been a privilege working with the exceptional physicians who make up the Sharp medical staff. My special interest in breast reconstruction has led to my affiliation with the Sharp Memorial Hospital Breast Health Center. The extensive services available assure that patients have access not only to the latest medical and surgical therapies, but also to support groups, genetic counseling and patient navigators to provide comprehensive treatment. My practice also offers a wide range of cosmetic services, including breast, body and facial rejuvenation procedures.
Age:67
In practice since:1989
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
St. George's University:Medical School
Maimonides Medical Center:Internship
University of New Mexico:Residency
Millard Fillmore Gates Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Dermabrasion
- Liposuction
- Reconstructive surgery
- Skin graft
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1104998400
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Larry Pollack, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Larry Pollack, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Larry Pollack, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Larry Pollack, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Larry Pollack, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.