Doctor of medicine (MD)
Plastic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Plastic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Surgical Specialists
7910 Frost St.
Suite 250
San Diego, CA 92123-2765
Get directions
San Diego Surgical Specialists, Del Mar
4510 Executive Drive
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92121-3023
Get directions
858-450-9100
Fax: 858-450-3363
About Larry H. Pollack, MD
I have been practicing plastic and reconstructive surgery at Sharp Memorial Hospital for 25 years. It has been a privilege working with the exceptional physicians who make up the Sharp medical staff. My special interest in breast reconstruction has led to my affiliation with the Sharp Memorial Hospital Breast Health Center. The extensive services available assure that patients have access not only to the latest medical and surgical therapies, but also to support groups, genetic counseling and patient navigators to provide comprehensive treatment. My practice also offers a wide range of cosmetic services, including breast, body and facial rejuvenation procedures.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Dermabrasion
- Free cosmetic surgery consultation
- Liposuction
- Mastectomy
- Reconstructive surgery
- Skin graft
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1104998400
Insurance plans accepted
Larry H. Pollack, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Larry H. Pollack, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Larry H. Pollack, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.