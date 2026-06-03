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Larry H. Pollack, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Plastic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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San Diego Surgical Specialists

858-565-7588

7910 Frost St.
Suite 250
San Diego, CA 92123-2765

San Diego Surgical Specialists, Del Mar

858-450-9100
Fax: 858-450-3363

4510 Executive Drive
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92121-3023

Need help?

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Location and phone

  1. San Diego Surgical Specialists

    7910 Frost St.
    Suite 250
    San Diego, CA 92123-2765
    Get directions

    858-565-7588

  2. San Diego Surgical Specialists, Del Mar

    4510 Executive Drive
    Suite 201
    San Diego, CA 92121-3023
    Get directions

    858-450-9100
    Fax: 858-450-3363

About Larry H. Pollack, MD

I have been practicing plastic and reconstructive surgery at Sharp Memorial Hospital for 25 years. It has been a privilege working with the exceptional physicians who make up the Sharp medical staff. My special interest in breast reconstruction has led to my affiliation with the Sharp Memorial Hospital Breast Health Center. The extensive services available assure that patients have access not only to the latest medical and surgical therapies, but also to support groups, genetic counseling and patient navigators to provide comprehensive treatment. My practice also offers a wide range of cosmetic services, including breast, body and facial rejuvenation procedures.

Age: 70
In practice since: 1989
Gender: Male
Languages: German, Spanish

Education

St. George's University: Medical School
Maimonides Medical Center: Internship
University of New Mexico: Residency
Millard Fillmore Gates Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1104998400

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Larry H. Pollack, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.