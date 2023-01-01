Provider Image

Larry Pollack, MD

Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. San Diego General and Vascular Surgeons Medical Group
    7910 Frost St
    Suite 250
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-565-7588

About Larry Pollack, MD

I have been practicing plastic and reconstructive surgery at Sharp Memorial Hospital for 25 years. It has been a privilege working with the exceptional physicians who make up the Sharp medical staff. My special interest in breast reconstruction has led to my affiliation with the Sharp Memorial Hospital Breast Health Center. The extensive services available assure that patients have access not only to the latest medical and surgical therapies, but also to support groups, genetic counseling and patient navigators to provide comprehensive treatment. My practice also offers a wide range of cosmetic services, including breast, body and facial rejuvenation procedures.
Age:
 67
In practice since:
 1989
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
St. George's University:
 Medical School
Maimonides Medical Center:
 Internship
University of New Mexico:
 Residency
Millard Fillmore Gates Hospital:
 Residency
NPI
1104998400
