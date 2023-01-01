About Larry Pollack, MD

I have been practicing plastic and reconstructive surgery at Sharp Memorial Hospital for 25 years. It has been a privilege working with the exceptional physicians who make up the Sharp medical staff. My special interest in breast reconstruction has led to my affiliation with the Sharp Memorial Hospital Breast Health Center. The extensive services available assure that patients have access not only to the latest medical and surgical therapies, but also to support groups, genetic counseling and patient navigators to provide comprehensive treatment. My practice also offers a wide range of cosmetic services, including breast, body and facial rejuvenation procedures.

Age: 67

In practice since: 1989

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education St. George's University : Medical School

Maimonides Medical Center : Internship

University of New Mexico : Residency

Millard Fillmore Gates Hospital : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Breast augmentation

Breast implant removal

Chemical peel

Cosmetic procedures/surgeries

Dermabrasion

Liposuction

Reconstructive surgery

Skin graft

