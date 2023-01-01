Leticia Polanco, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 3
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
South Bay Primary Medical Group769 Medical Center Ct
Suite . 303
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Leticia Polanco, MD
I became a physician because I was interested in helping and promoting health care in the South Bay community that I grew up in. Family medicine has granted me the blessing of being able to form long-lasting bonds with my patients by treating different generations of family members. It is through these relationships that I have been able to not only provide health care, but also education, mentorship and guidance to my patients. It is a huge honor to have the ability to provide better access and quality of care. I enjoy spending my free time with my husband and four daughters as well as with extended family and friends at various sporting and community events.
Age:52
In practice since:2005
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Memorial Hospital:Internship
Boston University School of Medicine:Medical School
Scripps Memorial Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Preventive medicine
- Women's health
NPI
1710956818
Insurance plans accepted
Leticia Polanco, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Leticia Polanco, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Leticia Polanco, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
