I became a physician because I was interested in helping and promoting health care in the South Bay community that I grew up in. Family medicine has granted me the blessing of being able to form long-lasting bonds with my patients by treating different generations of family members. It is through these relationships that I have been able to not only provide health care, but also education, mentorship and guidance to my patients. It is a huge honor to have the ability to provide better access and quality of care. I enjoy spending my free time with my husband and four daughters as well as with extended family and friends at various sporting and community events.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Scripps Memorial Hospital : Internship

Boston University School of Medicine : Medical School

Scripps Memorial Hospital : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Acne

Diabetes

Hypertension

Preventive medicine

Women's health

