Top health concerns of the Hispanic community
High blood pressure, obesity, cholesterol and diabetes are among the top health conditions impacting Hispanic people.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
South Bay Primary Medical Group
769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 303
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
I became a physician because I was interested in helping and promoting health care in the South Bay community that I grew up in. Family medicine has granted me the blessing of being able to form long-lasting bonds with my patients by treating different generations of family members. It is through these relationships that I have been able to not only provide health care, but also education, mentorship and guidance to my patients. It is a huge honor to have the ability to provide better access and quality of care. I enjoy spending my free time with my husband and four daughters as well as with extended family and friends at various sporting and community events.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1710956818
Leticia A. Polanco, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Leticia A. Polanco, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Leticia A. Polanco, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Leticia A. Polanco, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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