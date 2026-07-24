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Leticia A. Polanco, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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South Bay Primary Medical Group

619-591-9001

769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 303
Chula Vista, CA 91911

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Location and phone

  1. South Bay Primary Medical Group

    769 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 303
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-591-9001

About Leticia A. Polanco, MD

I became a physician because I was interested in helping and promoting health care in the South Bay community that I grew up in. Family medicine has granted me the blessing of being able to form long-lasting bonds with my patients by treating different generations of family members. It is through these relationships that I have been able to not only provide health care, but also education, mentorship and guidance to my patients. It is a huge honor to have the ability to provide better access and quality of care. I enjoy spending my free time with my husband and four daughters as well as with extended family and friends at various sporting and community events.

Age: 55
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Scripps Memorial Hospital: Internship
Boston University School of Medicine: Medical School
Scripps Memorial Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Acne
  • Diabetes
  • Hypertension
  • Preventive medicine
  • Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1710956818

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Leticia A. Polanco, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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