Luis Sanchez, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Location and phone
Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Clinic227 Church Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Luis Sanchez, MD
I care about my patients. They will be seen whenever is needed, regardless of the time of the day.
Age:68
In practice since:1986
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Japanese, Spanish
Education
University of Miami:Internship
University of Miami:Residency
The Johns Hopkins Hospital:Fellowship
Cayetano Heredia University (Peru):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Bronchiectasis
- Chronic cough
- COPD
- Critical care
- Lung cancer
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Sleep disorders
- Tuberculosis
NPI
1841301330
Insurance plans accepted
Luis Sanchez, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Luis Sanchez, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Luis Sanchez, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
