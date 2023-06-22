Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 3444 Kearny Villa Rd
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123
About Lynne Champagne, MD
Age:55
In practice since:1996
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Washington University in St. Louis:Medical School
Brigham and Women's Hospital:Internship
Brigham and Women's Hospital:Residency
Areas of focus
- Geriatrics
- Hypertension
- Women's health
NPI
1952412181
Insurance plans accepted
Lynne Champagne, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
121 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Champagne is wonderful.
Verified PatientJune 7, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Champagne always makes me feel that my health care is under the best of care.
Verified PatientJune 2, 2023
5.0
Best care always! Staff great. So glad I found this team. Feel like family!!
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
*Dr.y Lynne Champagne has been my doctor for over 20 years takes excellent care of me.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Lynne Champagne, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lynne Champagne, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
