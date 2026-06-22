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Marc Dentico-Olin, MD, DMD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Oral and maxillofacial surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Mission Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

619-298-2200
Fax: 619-298-2250

2878 Camino Del Rio S
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92108

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Mission Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

    2878 Camino Del Rio S
    Suite 210
    San Diego, CA 92108
    Get directions

    619-298-2200
    Fax: 619-298-2250

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Friday

About Marc Dentico-Olin, MD, DMD

Having enjoyed sculpture as an undergrad, I enrolled in the dental lab program at the New York College of Technology in Brooklyn. My professors advised me to apply to dental school and a short decade later, I became an oral surgeon. My personal vision for an oral surgery office is simple — excellence in surgery and compassion in patient relations. I see our office staff as an extension of my own family. I believe empathy, kindness and compassion should guide how we care for patients. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family.

Age: 49
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

University of Connecticut: Dental
Mount Sinai School of Medicine: Residency
Mount Sinai School of Medicine: Medical School
Mount Sinai School of Medicine: Internship
University of Connecticut: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Dental extractions
  • Dental implants
  • Dental implants and bone grafting
  • Dental trauma
  • Dentoalveolar trauma
  • Facial trauma
  • Maxillofacial surgery
  • Oral and facial infections
  • Orthognathic surgery
  • Reconstructive facial surgery
  • Repair of nerve injuries
  • Robotic-assisted surgery - dental
  • Sleep apnea

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1629205174

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Marc Dentico-Olin, MD, DMD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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