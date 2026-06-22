Marc Dentico-Olin, MD, DMD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Marc Dentico-Olin, MD, DMDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Mission Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
2878 Camino Del Rio S
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92108
Get directions
619-298-2200
Fax: 619-298-2250
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Marc Dentico-Olin, MD, DMD
Having enjoyed sculpture as an undergrad, I enrolled in the dental lab program at the New York College of Technology in Brooklyn. My professors advised me to apply to dental school and a short decade later, I became an oral surgeon. My personal vision for an oral surgery office is simple — excellence in surgery and compassion in patient relations. I see our office staff as an extension of my own family. I believe empathy, kindness and compassion should guide how we care for patients. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dental extractions
- Dental implants
- Dental implants and bone grafting
- Dental trauma
- Dentoalveolar trauma
- Facial trauma
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Oral and facial infections
- Orthognathic surgery
- Reconstructive facial surgery
- Repair of nerve injuries
- Robotic-assisted surgery - dental
- Sleep apnea
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1629205174
Insurance plans accepted
Marc Dentico-Olin, MD, DMD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marc Dentico-Olin, MD, DMD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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