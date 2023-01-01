About Marc Dentico-Olin, MD, DMD

Having enjoyed sculpture as an undergrad, I enrolled in the dental lab program at the New York College of Technology in Brooklyn. My professors advised me to apply to dental school and a short decade later, I became an oral surgeon. My personal vision for an oral surgery office is simple — excellence in surgery and compassion in patient relations. I see our office staff as an extension of my own family. I believe empathy, kindness and compassion should guide how we care for patients. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family.

Age: 46

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Connecticut : Dental

Mount Sinai School of Medicine : Residency

Mount Sinai School of Medicine : Medical School

Mount Sinai School of Medicine : Internship

University of Connecticut : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Dental extractions

Dental implants

Dental implants and bone grafting

Dental trauma

Dentoalveolar trauma

Facial trauma

Maxillofacial surgery

Oral and facial infections

Orthognathic surgery

Reconstructive facial surgery

Repair of nerve injuries

Robotic-assisted surgery - dental

Sleep apnea

