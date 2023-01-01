Marc Dentico-Olin, MD, DMD
Marc Dentico-Olin, MD, DMD
Medical Doctor
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)
- 501 Washington St
Suite 710
San Diego, CA 92103
About Marc Dentico-Olin, MD, DMD
Having enjoyed sculpture as an undergrad, I enrolled in the dental lab program at the New York College of Technology in Brooklyn. My professors advised me to apply to dental school and a short decade later, I became an oral surgeon. My personal vision for an oral surgery office is simple — excellence in surgery and compassion in patient relations. I see our office staff as an extension of my own family. I believe empathy, kindness and compassion should guide how we care for patients. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family.
Age:46
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Connecticut:Dental
Mount Sinai School of Medicine:Residency
Mount Sinai School of Medicine:Medical School
Mount Sinai School of Medicine:Internship
University of Connecticut:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dental extractions
- Dental implants
- Dental implants and bone grafting
- Dental trauma
- Dentoalveolar trauma
- Facial trauma
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Oral and facial infections
- Orthognathic surgery
- Reconstructive facial surgery
- Repair of nerve injuries
- Robotic-assisted surgery - dental
- Sleep apnea
NPI
1629205174
Insurance plans accepted
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Marc Dentico-Olin, MD, DMD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marc Dentico-Olin, MD, DMD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
