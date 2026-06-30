Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Sports Medicine/Orthopedics
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-262-8710
Fax: 858-262-8659
About Mary W. Du Quette, MD
My path to medicine was circuitous and stemmed from my interest in dance and movement studies. I feel that my background strongly informs what I bring to patient care. My goal is to determine the source of pain for spine-related problems and to outline treatment choices for the patient. I try to do this in a way that they can understand and which allows them to make the best decisions for their own care. I respect the body's innate healing ability and each patient's primary role in selecting the direction of care. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time on the East Coast with my family and friends, attending theater and dance events in San Diego and taking long walks in our predictable San Diego climate.
Education
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Nerve conduction studies
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1497765614
Insurance plans accepted
Mary W. Du Quette, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.5
236 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.5
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.4
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 30, 2026
5.0
The doctor gave me an extensive explanation about my problem
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr DuQuette is among the most thorough, thoughtful, and knowledgeable clinicians I know.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
4.0
Other than the long wait Dr. Du Quette was thorough and friendly and easy to communicate with
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
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Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.