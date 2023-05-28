About Mary DuQuette, MD

My path to medicine was circuitous and stemmed from my interest in dance and movement studies. I feel that my background strongly informs what I bring to patient care. My goal is to determine the source of pain for spine-related problems and to outline treatment choices for the patient. I try to do this in a way that they can understand and which allows them to make the best decisions for their own care. I respect the body's innate healing ability and each patient's primary role in selecting the direction of care. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time on the East Coast with my family and friends, attending theater and dance events in San Diego and taking long walks in our predictable San Diego climate.

Age: 69

In practice since: 1993

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Du-ket

Languages: English , French

Education Mount Sinai Hospital (Hartford, CT) : Internship

Loma Linda University : Residency

University of Connecticut : Medical School



Areas of focus Back evaluation and treatment

Nerve conduction studies

