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Mary W. Du Quette, MD

4.5

236 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Rehab/physical medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

858-262-8710
Fax: 858-262-8659

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-262-8710
    Fax: 858-262-8659

About Mary W. Du Quette, MD

My path to medicine was circuitous and stemmed from my interest in dance and movement studies. I feel that my background strongly informs what I bring to patient care. My goal is to determine the source of pain for spine-related problems and to outline treatment choices for the patient. I try to do this in a way that they can understand and which allows them to make the best decisions for their own care. I respect the body's innate healing ability and each patient's primary role in selecting the direction of care. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time on the East Coast with my family and friends, attending theater and dance events in San Diego and taking long walks in our predictable San Diego climate.

Age: 72
In practice since: 1993
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Du-ket
Languages: French, Spanish

Education

Mount Sinai Hospital (Hartford, CT): Internship
Loma Linda University: Residency
University of Connecticut: Medical School

Areas of focus

  • Back evaluation and treatment
  • Nerve conduction studies

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1497765614

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mary W. Du Quette, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.5

236 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.5

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.4

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.5

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 30, 2026

5.0

The doctor gave me an extensive explanation about my problem

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr DuQuette is among the most thorough, thoughtful, and knowledgeable clinicians I know.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

4.0

Other than the long wait Dr. Du Quette was thorough and friendly and easy to communicate with

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

O

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