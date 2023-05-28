Medical Doctor
Rehab/physical medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Rehab/physical medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee2020 Genesee Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Mary DuQuette, MD
My path to medicine was circuitous and stemmed from my interest in dance and movement studies. I feel that my background strongly informs what I bring to patient care. My goal is to determine the source of pain for spine-related problems and to outline treatment choices for the patient. I try to do this in a way that they can understand and which allows them to make the best decisions for their own care. I respect the body's innate healing ability and each patient's primary role in selecting the direction of care. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time on the East Coast with my family and friends, attending theater and dance events in San Diego and taking long walks in our predictable San Diego climate.
Age:69
In practice since:1993
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Du-ket
Languages:English, French
Education
Mount Sinai Hospital (Hartford, CT):Internship
Loma Linda University:Residency
University of Connecticut:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Nerve conduction studies
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1497765614
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Mary DuQuette, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.4
161 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.4
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.4
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.4
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.5
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.3
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Great care
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
2.2
I asked for the doctor to explain in plain English and didn't get much and I have no idea of what is happening in my neck.
Verified PatientApril 15, 2023
5.0
Dr. DuQuette is professional, personable, caring, and thorough!!!! Besitos
Verified PatientApril 9, 2023
5.0
Great service from doctor & nurse/PA. Caring & thorough -
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mary DuQuette, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mary DuQuette, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mary DuQuette, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mary DuQuette, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.