About Mehrafarid Tiraie, MD

I was inspired by my Aunt to pursue medicine. I heard many stories of her not only treating but helping patients, many of whom were refugees. I aspire to be a healer like her. I strongly believe that a healthy body is achieved through nutritional and mental wellness. I approach patient care as such and address all issues that could be contributing to an acute illness. I enjoy the outdoors whether it's biking or hiking. I also love art and painting in my spare time, I enjoy experimenting with different mediums, clay and glass are next on the list.

Age: 39

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: TEE-RE-EE

Languages: English , Farsi , Spanish

Education Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara : Medical School

SUNY Downstate Medical Center : Residency



NPI 1437611456