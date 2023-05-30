Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista525 Third Ave.
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Mehrafarid Tiraie, MD
I was inspired by my Aunt to pursue medicine. I heard many stories of her not only treating but helping patients, many of whom were refugees. I aspire to be a healer like her. I strongly believe that a healthy body is achieved through nutritional and mental wellness. I approach patient care as such and address all issues that could be contributing to an acute illness. I enjoy the outdoors whether it's biking or hiking. I also love art and painting in my spare time, I enjoy experimenting with different mediums, clay and glass are next on the list.
Age:39
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:TEE-RE-EE
Languages:English, Farsi, Spanish
Education
Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara:Medical School
SUNY Downstate Medical Center:Residency
Ratings and reviews
4.5
183 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.4
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.5
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.5
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.5
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.4
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Very thorough. Explained options well.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Very good support to my suggestions, the dr. gave her perspective and share her concerns but allow me to explain my point of view and supported my final decision very happy with my 1st visit with *Dr. Tiraie.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Doctor have shown sincere concern in treating my health condition. I highly recommend this doctor to others.
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
I Love my doctor. She genuinely cares about my health. 1st time in a long time I have had a doctor who truely cares.She is absolutely great.
