Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine
480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390
About Mehrafarid Tiraie, MD
I was inspired by my Aunt to pursue medicine. I heard many stories of her not only treating but helping patients, many of whom were refugees. I aspire to be a healer like her. I strongly believe that a healthy body is achieved through nutritional and mental wellness. I approach patient care as such and address all issues that could be contributing to an acute illness. I enjoy the outdoors whether it's biking or hiking. I also love art and painting in my spare time, I enjoy experimenting with different mediums, clay and glass are next on the list.
Education
NPI
1437611456
Insurance plans accepted
Mehrafarid Tiraie, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
237 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Excellent
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
This was a brief visit and blood pressure check. Go over labs, vaccines and medication refills
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Excellent doctor, very kind, patient and attentive to listen to me, and willing to help me!
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
5.0
Good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.