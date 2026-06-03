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Mehrafarid Tiraie, MD

4.6

237 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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In-network insurance plans

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390

480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

    480 H Street
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    858-499-2713
    Fax: 619-585-4390

About Mehrafarid Tiraie, MD

I was inspired by my Aunt to pursue medicine. I heard many stories of her not only treating but helping patients, many of whom were refugees. I aspire to be a healer like her. I strongly believe that a healthy body is achieved through nutritional and mental wellness. I approach patient care as such and address all issues that could be contributing to an acute illness. I enjoy the outdoors whether it's biking or hiking. I also love art and painting in my spare time, I enjoy experimenting with different mediums, clay and glass are next on the list.

Age: 42
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: TEE-RE-EE

Education

Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara: Medical School
SUNY Downstate Medical Center: Residency

NPI

1437611456

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mehrafarid Tiraie, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

237 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.6

Provider discussed treatment options

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Excellent

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

This was a brief visit and blood pressure check. Go over labs, vaccines and medication refills

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Excellent doctor, very kind, patient and attentive to listen to me, and willing to help me!

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

5.0

Good

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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