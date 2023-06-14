Provider Image

Michael Lajin, MD

Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. SharpCare Medical Office
    8860 Center Dr
    Suite 330
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-460-4055

About Michael Lajin, MD

I believe in providing for both the physical and emotional wellbeing of the patient. To me, the best medical care is up-to-date medical knowledge and advanced technical skills in a warm, supportive and compassionate environment. I was inspired to go into medicine by my grandmother's family physician. It was gratifying to witness the impact he made in her life. He treated her as a person rather than a set of different diseases. In my free time, I enjoy being out in nature. I love art and enjoy learning the history of art.
Age:
 50
In practice since:
 2012
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
Arabic, English
Education
Saint Luke's Medical Center:
 Fellowship
William Beaumont Hospital:
 Internship
Aleppo University Faculty of Medicine:
 Medical School
William Beaumont Hospital:
 Fellowship
William Beaumont Hospital:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1467411702
Michael Lajin, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.7
33 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 14, 2023
3.3
Office visit in preparation for a colonoscapy.
Verified Patient
June 2, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Lajin is awesome and take his time!
Verified Patient
May 17, 2023
5.0
Very thorough explanations, repeated many times for me to understand and be reassured.
Verified Patient
March 6, 2023
5.0
Always!
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michael Lajin, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Lajin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
