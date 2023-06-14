About Michael Lajin, MD

I believe in providing for both the physical and emotional wellbeing of the patient. To me, the best medical care is up-to-date medical knowledge and advanced technical skills in a warm, supportive and compassionate environment. I was inspired to go into medicine by my grandmother's family physician. It was gratifying to witness the impact he made in her life. He treated her as a person rather than a set of different diseases. In my free time, I enjoy being out in nature. I love art and enjoy learning the history of art.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Male

Languages: Arabic , English

Education Saint Luke's Medical Center : Fellowship

William Beaumont Hospital : Internship

Aleppo University Faculty of Medicine : Medical School

William Beaumont Hospital : Fellowship

William Beaumont Hospital : Residency



NPI 1467411702