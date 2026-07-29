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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
SharpCare Medical Office Gastroenterology
8860 Center Drive
Suite 330
La Mesa, CA 91942-7001
Get directions
619-460-4055
Fax: 619-460-5148
I believe in providing for both the physical and emotional wellbeing of the patient. To me, the best medical care is up-to-date medical knowledge and advanced technical skills in a warm, supportive and compassionate environment. I was inspired to go into medicine by my grandmother's family physician. It was gratifying to witness the impact he made in her life. He treated her as a person rather than a set of different diseases. In my free time, I enjoy being out in nature. I love art and enjoy learning the history of art.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1467411702
Michael Lajin, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
4.9
30 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr. Lajin Is a very good doctor and he made me feel like he truly was trying to help me
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Everything went well, all my coincerns were addressed.
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
Michael Lajin MD, he was very thorough, recorded the conversation. The meeting was done quickly but to the point and listen to us (my wife) and made notes.@
Verified Patient
April 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. LaJin was incredibly helpful. He explained everything in detail, but in a way that I could understand what he was saying. He brought in a blank sheet of paper and drew diagrams of what my condition was and the various methods of treatment and recovery. This may be one of the best explanations of a procedure prior to it happening that I have ever had. I like to hear the straight and complete story, and Dr. LaJin did exactly that. I am much more at ease heading into this procedure because of his efforts.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Lajin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Lajin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Michael Lajin, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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