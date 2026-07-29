About Michael Lajin, MD

I believe in providing for both the physical and emotional wellbeing of the patient. To me, the best medical care is up-to-date medical knowledge and advanced technical skills in a warm, supportive and compassionate environment. I was inspired to go into medicine by my grandmother's family physician. It was gratifying to witness the impact he made in her life. He treated her as a person rather than a set of different diseases. In my free time, I enjoy being out in nature. I love art and enjoy learning the history of art.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Male

Languages: Arabic , German

Education Saint Luke's Medical Center : Fellowship

William Beaumont Hospital : Internship

Aleppo University Faculty of Medicine : Medical School

William Beaumont Hospital : Fellowship

William Beaumont Hospital : Residency



Areas of focus Ampullectomy to resect ampullary polyps

C-POEM to treat a Cricopharyngeal bar

DBE-assisted ERCP

Double balloon Enteroscopy (DBE)

Double balloon-assisted ERCP in patients with gastric bypass anatomy

E-POEM to treat achalasia

Endobariatrics (endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty)

Endobiliary ablation for cholangiocarcinoma

Endoflip to assess esophageal motility disorders

Endoscopic full thickness resection (EFTR)

Endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR)

Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)

Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG)

Endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD)

Endoscopic suturing to repair perforations and fistulas, and to promote weight loss

Endoscopic treatment of pancreatic pseudocysts and walled off necrosis

Endoscopic Ultrasound-guided gastro-enteric and entero-enteric anastomosis

Enteral stenting (esophageal, colonic, duodenal)

Enteral stenting (esophageal, colonic, duodenal) to treat gastrointestinal blockages or strictures

EUS-Directed trans-Enteric ERCP (EDEE)

EUS-Directed trans-Gastric ERCP (EDGE)

EUS-directed trans-gastric ERCP (EDGE) in patients with gastric bypass anatomy

EUS-guided biliary drainage and gallbladder drainage

EUS-guided celiac block/neurolysis

EUS-guided choledochoduodenostomy

EUS-guided coiling and glue injection for gastric varices

EUS-guided cystogastrostomy and necrosectomy for pancreatic pseudocysts and abscesses

EUS-guided decompression of small bowel obstruction

EUS-guided drainage of peri-rectal cancer

EUS-guided gallbladder drainage: to treat acute cholecystitis

EUS-guided gastrojejunostomy to treat malignant outlet obstruction

EUS-guided hepaticogastrostomy

EUS-guided liver biopsy

EUS-guided pancreatic (EUSRA)

EUS-guided pancreaticoduodenostomy

EUS-guided pancreaticogastrostomy

EUS-guided portosystemic pressure gradient measurement (EUS-PPG)

EUS-guided radiofrequency ablation for pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors

EUS-guided rendezvous

EUS-guided shear wave elastography

EUS/fine-needle biopsy/celiac block/neurolysis

Fine-needle biopsy (FNB)

G-POEM to treat refractory gastroparesis

Intra Gastric Balloons (IGB)

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and cryotherapy to ablate neoplastic Barrett

Submucosal Tunneling Endoscopic Resection (STER)

Transoral incisionless fundoplication (TIF) to treat a hiatal hernia

Transoral Outlet Reduction (TORe)

Treatment of perforations, leaks, and fistulas, and surgical complications

Z-POEM to treat Zenker and Killian Jamieson diverticula

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.