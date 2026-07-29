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Michael Lajin, MD

4.9

30 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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SharpCare Medical Office Gastroenterology

619-460-4055
Fax: 619-460-5148

8860 Center Drive
Suite 330
La Mesa, CA 91942-7001

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Location and phone

  1. SharpCare Medical Office Gastroenterology

    8860 Center Drive
    Suite 330
    La Mesa, CA 91942-7001
    Get directions

    619-460-4055
    Fax: 619-460-5148

About Michael Lajin, MD

I believe in providing for both the physical and emotional wellbeing of the patient. To me, the best medical care is up-to-date medical knowledge and advanced technical skills in a warm, supportive and compassionate environment. I was inspired to go into medicine by my grandmother's family physician. It was gratifying to witness the impact he made in her life. He treated her as a person rather than a set of different diseases. In my free time, I enjoy being out in nature. I love art and enjoy learning the history of art.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic, German

Education

Saint Luke's Medical Center: Fellowship
William Beaumont Hospital: Internship
Aleppo University Faculty of Medicine: Medical School
William Beaumont Hospital: Fellowship
William Beaumont Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Ampullectomy to resect ampullary polyps
  • C-POEM to treat a Cricopharyngeal bar
  • DBE-assisted ERCP
  • Double balloon Enteroscopy (DBE)
  • Double balloon-assisted ERCP in patients with gastric bypass anatomy
  • E-POEM to treat achalasia
  • Endobariatrics (endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty)
  • Endobiliary ablation for cholangiocarcinoma
  • Endoflip to assess esophageal motility disorders
  • Endoscopic full thickness resection (EFTR)
  • Endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR)
  • Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
  • Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG)
  • Endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD)
  • Endoscopic suturing to repair perforations and fistulas, and to promote weight loss
  • Endoscopic treatment of pancreatic pseudocysts and walled off necrosis
  • Endoscopic Ultrasound-guided gastro-enteric and entero-enteric anastomosis
  • Enteral stenting (esophageal, colonic, duodenal)
  • Enteral stenting (esophageal, colonic, duodenal) to treat gastrointestinal blockages or strictures
  • EUS-Directed trans-Enteric ERCP (EDEE)
  • EUS-Directed trans-Gastric ERCP (EDGE)
  • EUS-directed trans-gastric ERCP (EDGE) in patients with gastric bypass anatomy
  • EUS-guided biliary drainage and gallbladder drainage
  • EUS-guided celiac block/neurolysis
  • EUS-guided choledochoduodenostomy
  • EUS-guided coiling and glue injection for gastric varices
  • EUS-guided cystogastrostomy and necrosectomy for pancreatic pseudocysts and abscesses
  • EUS-guided decompression of small bowel obstruction
  • EUS-guided drainage of peri-rectal cancer
  • EUS-guided gallbladder drainage: to treat acute cholecystitis
  • EUS-guided gastrojejunostomy to treat malignant outlet obstruction
  • EUS-guided hepaticogastrostomy
  • EUS-guided liver biopsy
  • EUS-guided pancreatic (EUSRA)
  • EUS-guided pancreaticoduodenostomy
  • EUS-guided pancreaticogastrostomy
  • EUS-guided portosystemic pressure gradient measurement (EUS-PPG)
  • EUS-guided radiofrequency ablation for pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors
  • EUS-guided rendezvous
  • EUS-guided shear wave elastography
  • EUS/fine-needle biopsy/celiac block/neurolysis
  • Fine-needle biopsy (FNB)
  • G-POEM to treat refractory gastroparesis
  • Intra Gastric Balloons (IGB)
  • Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and cryotherapy to ablate neoplastic Barrett
  • Submucosal Tunneling Endoscopic Resection (STER)
  • Transoral incisionless fundoplication (TIF) to treat a hiatal hernia
  • Transoral Outlet Reduction (TORe)
  • Treatment of perforations, leaks, and fistulas, and surgical complications
  • Z-POEM to treat Zenker and Killian Jamieson diverticula

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1467411702

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Michael Lajin, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

30 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr. Lajin Is a very good doctor and he made me feel like he truly was trying to help me

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Everything went well, all my coincerns were addressed.

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

Michael Lajin MD, he was very thorough, recorded the conversation. The meeting was done quickly but to the point and listen to us (my wife) and made notes.@

Verified Patient

April 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. LaJin was incredibly helpful. He explained everything in detail, but in a way that I could understand what he was saying. He brought in a blank sheet of paper and drew diagrams of what my condition was and the various methods of treatment and recovery. This may be one of the best explanations of a procedure prior to it happening that I have ever had. I like to hear the straight and complete story, and Dr. LaJin did exactly that. I am much more at ease heading into this procedure because of his efforts.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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