Moneer Jaibaji, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Moneer Jaibaji, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 8929 University Center Ln
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92122
Get directions
Moneer Jaibaji, MD1001 B Ave
Suite 108
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
About Moneer Jaibaji, MD
I have always had a passion for surgery. My aim when I work with patients is to provide them with the highest quality of care. This care begins with the consultation and continues through the procedure as well as after. When it comes to plastic and cosmetic surgery, each patient has specific goals and preferences. The treatment and surgery that I provide is tailored to meet these needs. In my free time, I enjoy being with my family, cycling and reading.
Age:59
In practice since:2006
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Jha-bahji
Languages:English
Education
University of Southern California:Fellowship
Al-Mustansiriyah University (Iraq):Medical School
Oklahoma University:Internship
Oklahoma University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- BOTOX cosmetic injections
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Breast implant revision
- Breast lift
- Breast reconstruction
- Breast reduction
- Burn treatment
- Cancer surgery
- Carpal tunnel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Facial plastic surgery
- Hand surgery
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Labiaplasty
- Liposuction
- Microsurgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Scar revision
- Skin cancer reconstruction
- Skin graft
- Tattoo removal
- Tummy tuck (abdominoplasty)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1366471096
Insurance plans accepted
Moneer Jaibaji, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Moneer Jaibaji, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Moneer Jaibaji, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Moneer Jaibaji, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Moneer Jaibaji, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.