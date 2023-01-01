Moneer Jaibaji, MD

Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Location and phone

  1. 8929 University Center Ln
    Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92122
    619-522-0821
  2. Moneer Jaibaji, MD
    1001 B Ave
    Suite 108
    Coronado, CA 92118
    619-522-0821

About Moneer Jaibaji, MD

I have always had a passion for surgery. My aim when I work with patients is to provide them with the highest quality of care. This care begins with the consultation and continues through the procedure as well as after. When it comes to plastic and cosmetic surgery, each patient has specific goals and preferences. The treatment and surgery that I provide is tailored to meet these needs. In my free time, I enjoy being with my family, cycling and reading.
Age:
 59
In practice since:
 2006
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Jha-bahji
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Southern California:
 Fellowship
Al-Mustansiriyah University (Iraq):
 Medical School
Oklahoma University:
 Internship
Oklahoma University:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1366471096

