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Moneer Jaibaji, MD

4.5

31 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Plastic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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8929 University Center Ln

619-522-0821

8929 University Center Ln
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92122

Moneer Jaibaji, MD

619-522-0821

1001 B Ave
Suite 108
Coronado, CA 92118

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Location and phone

  1. 8929 University Center Ln
    Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92122
    Get directions

    619-522-0821

  2. Moneer Jaibaji, MD

    1001 B Ave
    Suite 108
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions

    619-522-0821

About Moneer Jaibaji, MD

I have always had a passion for surgery. My aim when I work with patients is to provide them with the highest quality of care. This care begins with the consultation and continues through the procedure as well as after. When it comes to plastic and cosmetic surgery, each patient has specific goals and preferences. The treatment and surgery that I provide is tailored to meet these needs. In my free time, I enjoy being with my family, cycling and reading.

Age: 62
In practice since: 2006
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Jha-bahji
Languages: Arabic

Education

University of Southern California: Fellowship
Al-Mustansiriyah University (Iraq): Medical School
Oklahoma University: Internship
Oklahoma University: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1366471096

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Moneer Jaibaji, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.5

31 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.5

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.3

Provider included you in decisions

4.5

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.5

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

Sat down at my level, explained procedure, has great care in my past issues & how to resolve. Caring & patient surgeon.

Verified Patient

April 17, 2026

2.4

Left confused and like my daughter was attacked for bringing up another doctor's ideas. Didn't understand question or even what to expect from scheduled procedure.

Verified Patient

February 13, 2026

5.0

Very Good

Verified Patient

August 13, 2025

2.3

I was informed by the provider that he will get an approval from the insurance and the receptionist will let me know when it is approved but I have not heard anything from them and it has been for more than 6 weeks since the last visit on 6/11/25 I do not know what is going on.

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