Moneer Jaibaji, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Plastic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Moneer Jaibaji, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Plastic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
8929 University Center Ln
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92122
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Moneer Jaibaji, MD
1001 B Ave
Suite 108
Coronado, CA 92118
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About Moneer Jaibaji, MD
I have always had a passion for surgery. My aim when I work with patients is to provide them with the highest quality of care. This care begins with the consultation and continues through the procedure as well as after. When it comes to plastic and cosmetic surgery, each patient has specific goals and preferences. The treatment and surgery that I provide is tailored to meet these needs. In my free time, I enjoy being with my family, cycling and reading.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- BOTOX cosmetic injections
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Breast implant revision
- Breast lift
- Breast reconstruction
- Breast reduction
- Burn treatment
- Cancer surgery
- Carpal tunnel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Facial plastic surgery
- Hand surgery
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Labiaplasty
- Liposuction
- Mastectomy
- Microsurgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Scar revision
- Skin cancer reconstruction
- Skin graft
- Tattoo removal
- Tummy tuck (abdominoplasty)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1366471096
Insurance plans accepted
Moneer Jaibaji, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.5
31 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.5
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.3
Provider included you in decisions
4.5
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.5
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Sat down at my level, explained procedure, has great care in my past issues & how to resolve. Caring & patient surgeon.
Verified Patient
April 17, 2026
2.4
Left confused and like my daughter was attacked for bringing up another doctor's ideas. Didn't understand question or even what to expect from scheduled procedure.
Verified Patient
February 13, 2026
5.0
Very Good
Verified Patient
August 13, 2025
2.3
I was informed by the provider that he will get an approval from the insurance and the receptionist will let me know when it is approved but I have not heard anything from them and it has been for more than 6 weeks since the last visit on 6/11/25 I do not know what is going on.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Moneer Jaibaji, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.