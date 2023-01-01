About Moneer Jaibaji, MD

I have always had a passion for surgery. My aim when I work with patients is to provide them with the highest quality of care. This care begins with the consultation and continues through the procedure as well as after. When it comes to plastic and cosmetic surgery, each patient has specific goals and preferences. The treatment and surgery that I provide is tailored to meet these needs. In my free time, I enjoy being with my family, cycling and reading.

Age: 59

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Jha-bahji

Languages: English

Education University of Southern California : Fellowship

Al-Mustansiriyah University (Iraq) : Medical School

Oklahoma University : Internship

Oklahoma University : Residency



