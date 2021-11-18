About Munish Batra, MD

My goal is to provide honest, ethical and technically excellent plastic surgery care for my patients.

Age: 59

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Hindi , Panjabi , Persian , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

St. Luke's Hospital (Cleveland, OH) : Internship

Case Western Reserve University : Medical School

Primary Children's Medical Center : Fellowship



