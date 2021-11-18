Provider Image

Munish Batra, MD

Medical doctor (MD)

Plastic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Coastal Plastic Surgeons

858-847-0800

12264 El Camino Real
Suite 101
San Diego, CA 92130

Coastal Plastic Surgeons

858-847-0800

25495 Medical Center Dr
Suite 303
Murrieta, CA 92562

About Munish Batra, MD

My goal is to provide honest, ethical and technically excellent plastic surgery care for my patients.

Age: 59
In practice since: 1999
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Hindi, Panjabi, Persian, Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
St. Luke's Hospital (Cleveland, OH): Internship
Case Western Reserve University: Medical School
Primary Children's Medical Center: Fellowship

NPI

1497847875

