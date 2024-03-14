Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine
Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About Nadia Abelhad, MD
Age:35
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Ochsner Medical Center:Fellowship
University of Texas Medical School at Houston:Medical School
University of Texas Health Science Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1619400801
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nadia Abelhad, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nadia Abelhad, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.