Women leading the way in cardiovascular medicine
Female physicians provide a unique perspective on women’s heart health.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Heart and Wellness Center
1415 East 8th Street
Unit 3
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I enjoy learning new things and interacting with people, which is what led me to pursue medicine. I am fascinated by the field of cardiovascular medicine with all of its great innovations for treating patients with a broad spectrum of diseases. I think patients should feel confident that they're receiving the best medical care possible. I want them to ask questions and feel informed every step of the way, from diagnosis to treatment. They should know that they have a doctor who is on their side, someone who is genuinely caring and committed to their health. I enjoy spending time with my family, friends and rescue cats. I love the zoo, outdoors, hiking, yoga, cooking and exploring San Diego.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1295007144
Nancy L. Ly, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nancy L. Ly, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nancy L. Ly, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Nancy L. Ly, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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