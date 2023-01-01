Nancy Ly, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. 754 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 101
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-434-4288
  2. Heart and Wellness Center
    502 Euclid Ave
    Suite 104
    National City, CA 91950
    619-434-4288

754 Medical Center Ct
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Nancy Ly, MD

I enjoy learning new things and interacting with people, which is what led me to pursue medicine. I am fascinated by the field of cardiovascular medicine with all of its great innovations for treating patients with a broad spectrum of diseases. I think patients should feel confident that they're receiving the best medical care possible. I want them to ask questions and feel informed every step of the way, from diagnosis to treatment. They should know that they have a doctor who is on their side, someone who is genuinely caring and committed to their health. I enjoy spending time with my family, friends and rescue cats. I love the zoo, outdoors, hiking, yoga, cooking and exploring San Diego.
Age:
 38
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish, Vietnamese
Education
University of Southern California Hospital:
 Residency
Henry Ford Hospital:
 Fellowship
University of Buffalo:
 Medical School
University of Southern California Medical Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
1295007144

