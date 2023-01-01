Nancy Ly, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
Nancy Ly, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 754 Medical Center Ct
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Heart and Wellness Center502 Euclid Ave
Suite 104
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
Care schedule
754 Medical Center Ct
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Nancy Ly, MD
I enjoy learning new things and interacting with people, which is what led me to pursue medicine. I am fascinated by the field of cardiovascular medicine with all of its great innovations for treating patients with a broad spectrum of diseases. I think patients should feel confident that they're receiving the best medical care possible. I want them to ask questions and feel informed every step of the way, from diagnosis to treatment. They should know that they have a doctor who is on their side, someone who is genuinely caring and committed to their health. I enjoy spending time with my family, friends and rescue cats. I love the zoo, outdoors, hiking, yoga, cooking and exploring San Diego.
Age:38
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish, Vietnamese
Education
University of Southern California Hospital:Residency
Henry Ford Hospital:Fellowship
University of Buffalo:Medical School
University of Southern California Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Atrial fibrillation
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Hypertension
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Percutaneous left atrial appendage closure WATCHMAN™
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1295007144
Insurance plans accepted
Nancy Ly, MD, accepts 45 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Nancy Ly, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nancy Ly, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Nancy Ly, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nancy Ly, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.