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Nancy L. Ly, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Heart and Wellness Center

619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315

1415 East 8th Street
Unit 3
National City, CA 91950

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Heart and Wellness Center

    1415 East 8th Street
    Unit 3
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions

    619-434-4288
    Fax: 619-434-4315

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Nancy L. Ly, MD

I enjoy learning new things and interacting with people, which is what led me to pursue medicine. I am fascinated by the field of cardiovascular medicine with all of its great innovations for treating patients with a broad spectrum of diseases. I think patients should feel confident that they're receiving the best medical care possible. I want them to ask questions and feel informed every step of the way, from diagnosis to treatment. They should know that they have a doctor who is on their side, someone who is genuinely caring and committed to their health. I enjoy spending time with my family, friends and rescue cats. I love the zoo, outdoors, hiking, yoga, cooking and exploring San Diego.

Age: 41
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish, Vietnamese

Education

University of Southern California Hospital: Residency
Henry Ford Hospital: Fellowship
University of Buffalo: Medical School
University of Southern California Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1295007144

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Nancy L. Ly, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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