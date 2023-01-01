About Nancy Ly, MD

I enjoy learning new things and interacting with people, which is what led me to pursue medicine. I am fascinated by the field of cardiovascular medicine with all of its great innovations for treating patients with a broad spectrum of diseases. I think patients should feel confident that they're receiving the best medical care possible. I want them to ask questions and feel informed every step of the way, from diagnosis to treatment. They should know that they have a doctor who is on their side, someone who is genuinely caring and committed to their health. I enjoy spending time with my family, friends and rescue cats. I love the zoo, outdoors, hiking, yoga, cooking and exploring San Diego.

Age: 38

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish , Vietnamese

Education University of Southern California Hospital : Residency

Henry Ford Hospital : Fellowship

University of Buffalo : Medical School

University of Southern California Medical Center : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



