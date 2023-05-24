About Nathan Freeman, MD

I enjoy the practice of medicine and am fascinated with the workings and biology of the human body. I marvel at the progress of our modern world, including advances in communication, medicine, nutrition and public health. Thanks to modern miracles, including vaccination, we live free of many of the infectious diseases that brought misery, disability and early death just 75 years ago. Big or small, I am committed to listening to patient concerns. I will use my training and talents to assist or direct an individual to others who can. In an age of information, medicine is a much more collaborative effort. I keep an open ear and every day I glean pearls from patient experiences. Originally from Kansas City, I trained in both Montreal and Dallas. My wife, a native Southern Californian, convinced me to move to San Diego in 2007. For the next eight years I served our military active duty, dependents and retirees at the branch clinic of the Naval Medical Center — a wonderful and instructive time. I have been involved in resident education and enjoy this aspect of practice as well. We have three young children, all born in San Diego.

