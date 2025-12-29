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Nathan P. Freeman, MD

4.9

292 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2714
Fax: 858-621-4022

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor C
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-499-2714
    Fax: 858-621-4022

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Nathan P. Freeman, MD

I enjoy the practice of medicine and am fascinated with the workings and biology of the human body. I marvel at the progress of our modern world, including advances in communication, medicine, nutrition and public health. Thanks to modern miracles, including vaccination, we live free of many of the infectious diseases that brought misery, disability and early death just 75 years ago. Big or small, I am committed to listening to patient concerns. I will use my training and talents to assist or direct an individual to others who can. In an age of information, medicine is a much more collaborative effort. I keep an open ear and every day I glean pearls from patient experiences. Originally from Kansas City, I trained in both Montreal and Dallas. My wife, a native Southern Californian, convinced me to move to San Diego in 2007. For the next eight years I served our military active duty, dependents and retirees at the branch clinic of the Naval Medical Center — a wonderful and instructive time. I have been involved in resident education and enjoy this aspect of practice as well. We have three young children, all born in San Diego.

Age: 56
Gender: Male
Languages: French

Education

Baylor Family Medicine Residency at Garland: Residency
McGill University: Medical School
Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas: Internship

NPI

1932272630

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Nathan P. Freeman, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

292 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Freeman is a fantastic doctor. He cares about his patients and listens to their concerns.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Freeman, the genuine and kind Doctor.

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Dr Freeman is an excellent doctor who I had an excellent experience with him and staff

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Excellent Doctor

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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