Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-499-2714
Fax: 858-621-4022
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Nathan P. Freeman, MD
I enjoy the practice of medicine and am fascinated with the workings and biology of the human body. I marvel at the progress of our modern world, including advances in communication, medicine, nutrition and public health. Thanks to modern miracles, including vaccination, we live free of many of the infectious diseases that brought misery, disability and early death just 75 years ago. Big or small, I am committed to listening to patient concerns. I will use my training and talents to assist or direct an individual to others who can. In an age of information, medicine is a much more collaborative effort. I keep an open ear and every day I glean pearls from patient experiences. Originally from Kansas City, I trained in both Montreal and Dallas. My wife, a native Southern Californian, convinced me to move to San Diego in 2007. For the next eight years I served our military active duty, dependents and retirees at the branch clinic of the Naval Medical Center — a wonderful and instructive time. I have been involved in resident education and enjoy this aspect of practice as well. We have three young children, all born in San Diego.
Education
NPI
1932272630
Insurance plans accepted
Nathan P. Freeman, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
292 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Freeman is a fantastic doctor. He cares about his patients and listens to their concerns.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Freeman, the genuine and kind Doctor.
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Dr Freeman is an excellent doctor who I had an excellent experience with him and staff
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Excellent Doctor
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nathan P. Freeman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.