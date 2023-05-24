Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Nathan Freeman, MD
I enjoy the practice of medicine and am fascinated with the workings and biology of the human body. I marvel at the progress of our modern world, including advances in communication, medicine, nutrition and public health. Thanks to modern miracles, including vaccination, we live free of many of the infectious diseases that brought misery, disability and early death just 75 years ago. Big or small, I am committed to listening to patient concerns. I will use my training and talents to assist or direct an individual to others who can. In an age of information, medicine is a much more collaborative effort. I keep an open ear and every day I glean pearls from patient experiences. Originally from Kansas City, I trained in both Montreal and Dallas. My wife, a native Southern Californian, convinced me to move to San Diego in 2007. For the next eight years I served our military active duty, dependents and retirees at the branch clinic of the Naval Medical Center — a wonderful and instructive time. I have been involved in resident education and enjoy this aspect of practice as well. We have three young children, all born in San Diego.
Age:53
Gender:Male
Languages:English, French
Education
Baylor Family Medicine Residency at Garland:Residency
McGill University:Medical School
Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas:Internship
NPI
1932272630
Insurance plans accepted
Nathan Freeman, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
290 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Freeman is great! He is easy to talk to, listens to you, explains anything you don't understand; a kind gentleman, and I'm so very fortunate to have him as my primary doctor.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr. Freeman is that the type of doctor that makes you feel better just by talking with him. Shows a real concern about your well being, Would recommend him to anyone. Thank you Doc.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Nathan so far is the best health care professional I've ever delt with.Very knowledgeable, helpful, organized, kind, and reassuring all the time.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Excellent
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Nathan Freeman, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nathan Freeman, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
