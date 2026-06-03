Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3189
About Nicholas Arlas, MD
I became a physician in order to achieve the mission of making communities healthier one person at a time. I enjoy teaching and coaching people on ways to improve their overall health, now I get to do that every day. As your physician I will work with you and your family to develop a plan of care that aligns with your overall health goal. My philosophy is treat the whole person in a comprehensive way that is patient centered in order to help you live the most fulfilling and healthy life possible. My favorite thing is to spend time with my family, my wife and I have an infant daughter who keeps us on our toes. I also enjoy surfing, cooking, reading, and traveling. The Sharp Experience means that you always feel heard, leave your visit with a clear plan for next steps, and that your patient experience is our priority.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1609403526
Insurance plans accepted
Nicholas Arlas, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
193 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. Arlas listens to my concerns and answered my questions with care.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. Arlas is an excellent communicator and a very caring physician.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Happy he communicated clearly and gave me options whole providing advice
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
4.0
Very professional
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicholas Arlas, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicholas Arlas, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.