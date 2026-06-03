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Nicholas Arlas, MD

4.9

193 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3189

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-499-2708
    Fax: 858-309-3189

About Nicholas Arlas, MD

I became a physician in order to achieve the mission of making communities healthier one person at a time. I enjoy teaching and coaching people on ways to improve their overall health, now I get to do that every day. As your physician I will work with you and your family to develop a plan of care that aligns with your overall health goal. My philosophy is treat the whole person in a comprehensive way that is patient centered in order to help you live the most fulfilling and healthy life possible. My favorite thing is to spend time with my family, my wife and I have an infant daughter who keeps us on our toes. I also enjoy surfing, cooking, reading, and traveling. The Sharp Experience means that you always feel heard, leave your visit with a clear plan for next steps, and that your patient experience is our priority.

Age: 40
Gender: Male

Education

University of Colorado: Medical School
St. Joseph's Hospital: Residency
St. Joseph's Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1609403526

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Nicholas Arlas, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

193 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. Arlas listens to my concerns and answered my questions with care.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. Arlas is an excellent communicator and a very caring physician.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Happy he communicated clearly and gave me options whole providing advice

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

4.0

Very professional

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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