Nicholas Arlas, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor
Family medicine
Insurance
Nicholas Arlas, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor
Family medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family and Internal Medicine12710 Carmel Country Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Get directions858-499-2708
Fax: 858-481-9755
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Nicholas Arlas, MD
Age:37
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Education
St. Joseph's Hospital:Residency
University of Colorado:Medical School
St. Joseph's Hospital:Internship
NPI
1609403526
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Nicholas Arlas, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicholas Arlas, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicholas Arlas, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.