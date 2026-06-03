About Nicholas Arlas, MD

I became a physician in order to achieve the mission of making communities healthier one person at a time. I enjoy teaching and coaching people on ways to improve their overall health, now I get to do that every day. As your physician I will work with you and your family to develop a plan of care that aligns with your overall health goal. My philosophy is treat the whole person in a comprehensive way that is patient centered in order to help you live the most fulfilling and healthy life possible. My favorite thing is to spend time with my family, my wife and I have an infant daughter who keeps us on our toes. I also enjoy surfing, cooking, reading, and traveling. The Sharp Experience means that you always feel heard, leave your visit with a clear plan for next steps, and that your patient experience is our priority.

Age: 40

Gender: Male



Education University of Colorado : Medical School

St. Joseph's Hospital : Residency

St. Joseph's Hospital : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital

