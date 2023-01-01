Provider Image

Nicholas Arlas, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor
Family medicine
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family and Internal Medicine
    12710 Carmel Country Road
    San Diego, CA 92130
    Get directions
    858-499-2708
    Fax: 858-481-9755

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Nicholas Arlas, MD

Age:
 37
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Education
St. Joseph's Hospital:
 Residency
University of Colorado:
 Medical School
St. Joseph's Hospital:
 Internship
NPI
1609403526
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Nicholas Arlas, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicholas Arlas, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.