Provider Image

Nicole M. Hibbs, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Children's Healthcare Medical Group

619-297-5437

550 Washington St
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92103

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Children's Healthcare Medical Group

    550 Washington St
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions

    619-297-5437

About Nicole M. Hibbs, MD

From a young age, I felt called to be a doctor and a pediatrician in particular. I really love what I do! It is a wonderful way for me to serve my community. It is a privilege to care for children and their families. I strive to walk alongside parents as they raise kids from babies to teenagers, giving them any tools they need to optimize their child's health, and to teach children about healthy lifestyles that will last a lifetime. Each family is unique, and I am happy to meet each one! When I am not working, I love spending time with my family most of all. My husband is a San Diego City firefighter, and I have a toddler son, with another on the way. Some of my favorite activities are hiking, baking and going to the beach.

Age: 46
In practice since: 2011
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
Loma Linda University: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Colic
  • Eczema
  • Enuresis (bed wetting)
  • Hay fever
  • Headache
  • Multiples (twins and triplets)
  • Preventive medicine
  • Recurrent infections
  • Vertigo
  • Wart treatment

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1164627832

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Nicole M. Hibbs, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicole M. Hibbs, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.