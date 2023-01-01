Nicole Hibbs, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Nicole Hibbs, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Children's Healthcare Medical Group550 Washington St
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
About Nicole Hibbs, MD
From a young age, I felt called to be a doctor and a pediatrician in particular. I really love what I do! It is a wonderful way for me to serve my community. It is a privilege to care for children and their families. I strive to walk alongside parents as they raise kids from babies to teenagers, giving them any tools they need to optimize their child's health, and to teach children about healthy lifestyles that will last a lifetime. Each family is unique, and I am happy to meet each one! When I am not working, I love spending time with my family most of all. My husband is a San Diego City firefighter, and I have a toddler son, with another on the way. Some of my favorite activities are hiking, baking and going to the beach.
Age:43
In practice since:2011
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Loma Linda University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Colic
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1164627832
Insurance plans accepted
Nicole Hibbs, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicole Hibbs, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicole Hibbs, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.