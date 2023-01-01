About Nicole Hibbs, MD

From a young age, I felt called to be a doctor and a pediatrician in particular. I really love what I do! It is a wonderful way for me to serve my community. It is a privilege to care for children and their families. I strive to walk alongside parents as they raise kids from babies to teenagers, giving them any tools they need to optimize their child's health, and to teach children about healthy lifestyles that will last a lifetime. Each family is unique, and I am happy to meet each one! When I am not working, I love spending time with my family most of all. My husband is a San Diego City firefighter, and I have a toddler son, with another on the way. Some of my favorite activities are hiking, baking and going to the beach.

Age: 43

In practice since: 2011

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

Loma Linda University : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship



Areas of focus Colic

Eczema

Enuresis (bed wetting)

Hay fever

Headache

Multiples (twins and triplets)

Preventive medicine

Recurrent infections

Vertigo

Wart treatment

