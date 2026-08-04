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Nikita Mathew, DO

4.8

236 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2710
    Fax: 858-262-8663

About Nikita Mathew, DO

I was always fascinated by biology and enjoyed learning about the human body. Over time, I wanted to share what I learned and use the education I was fortunate to have to empower patients. I aim to help patients feel heard and partner with them to develop an evidence-based care plan. I am interested in preventative medicine and hope to educate and motivate patients to take steps that move their health in a positive direction. I like spending time with family (including my senior dog), reading and writing, baking, and spending time outdoors.

Age: 33
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female

Education

Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School
HonorHealth: Residency
HonorHealth: Internship

Areas of focus

  • Doctor of osteopathy

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1902434525

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Nikita Mathew, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

236 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 30, 2026

5.0

Very attentive

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

This was an annual checkup, no concerns to be discussed

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

She was very patient.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr. Mathews is excellent. Very thorough!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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