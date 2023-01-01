Nikita Mathew, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Family medicine
Insurance
Nikita Mathew, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Family medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee2020 Genesee Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Nikita Mathew, DO
Age:30
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Education
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
HonorHealth:Residency
HonorHealth:Internship
NPI
1902434525
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Nikita Mathew, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nikita Mathew, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nikita Mathew, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.