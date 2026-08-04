About Nikita Mathew, DO

I was always fascinated by biology and enjoyed learning about the human body. Over time, I wanted to share what I learned and use the education I was fortunate to have to empower patients. I aim to help patients feel heard and partner with them to develop an evidence-based care plan. I am interested in preventative medicine and hope to educate and motivate patients to take steps that move their health in a positive direction. I like spending time with family (including my senior dog), reading and writing, baking, and spending time outdoors.

Age: 33

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Female



Education Western University of Health Sciences : Medical School

HonorHealth : Residency

HonorHealth : Internship



Areas of focus Doctor of osteopathy

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