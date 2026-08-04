Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663
About Nikita Mathew, DO
I was always fascinated by biology and enjoyed learning about the human body. Over time, I wanted to share what I learned and use the education I was fortunate to have to empower patients. I aim to help patients feel heard and partner with them to develop an evidence-based care plan. I am interested in preventative medicine and hope to educate and motivate patients to take steps that move their health in a positive direction. I like spending time with family (including my senior dog), reading and writing, baking, and spending time outdoors.
Education
Areas of focus
- Doctor of osteopathy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1902434525
Insurance plans accepted
Nikita Mathew, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
236 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 30, 2026
5.0
Very attentive
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
This was an annual checkup, no concerns to be discussed
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
She was very patient.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. Mathews is excellent. Very thorough!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nikita Mathew, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nikita Mathew, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.