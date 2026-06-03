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Pany T. Robinson, MD

4.9

269 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

Care schedule

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About Pany T. Robinson, MD

I am currently only accepting pediatric patients. I decided to become a physician through my passion for people and education. I found medicine to be the best way for me to give individuals the tools they need to make their own decisions on their health. My philosophy is to care for my patients as I would my family. I strive to create a partnership that allows me to effectively educate and treat them. I believe the best way to take care of my patients is to consider their environment, relationships and their medical health. When I'm not caring for patients, I love spending time with my husband, three-year-old daughter and nine-month-old son. There is never a dull moment with the three of them.

Age: 47
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: pawnee
Languages: Sign Language

Education

Long Beach Memorial Medical Center: Internship
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center: Residency
University of California, Irvine: Medical School

NPI

1730344235

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Pany T. Robinson, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

269 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 30, 2026

5.0

Dr. Pany Robinson is a great and caring doctor. Hoping that Sharp would have more of like her caliber.

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

Dr. Robinson is one of the best doctors I have ever worked with!

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. Robinson and her assistant were, as usual, wonderful.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr Robinson has always treated me like a friend respectful and caring. Love her!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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