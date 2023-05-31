Pany Robinson, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Pany Robinson, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients age 18 and older
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Pany Robinson, MD
I am currently only accepting pediatric patients. I decided to become a physician through my passion for people and education. I found medicine to be the best way for me to give individuals the tools they need to make their own decisions on their health. My philosophy is to care for my patients as I would my family. I strive to create a partnership that allows me to effectively educate and treat them. I believe the best way to take care of my patients is to consider their environment, relationships and their medical health. When I'm not caring for patients, I love spending time with my husband, three-year-old daughter and nine-month-old son. There is never a dull moment with the three of them.
Age:44
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:pawnee
Languages:English
Education
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center:Internship
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Medical School
NPI
1730344235
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Pany Robinson, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
305 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr Robinson and her nurse Cecelia are always wonderful, they listen are caring and friendly. Dr Robinson manages my medical issues perfectly. I'm very happy she's my Doctor.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
There's nothing I can NOT say but BEAUTIFUL things about Dr. Pany. She has not only become MY DOCTOR but a wonderful person too!!! I feel EXTREMELY BLESSED & HONOR to have as my general & family doctor.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Doctor Pany Robinson is always just amazing! She is friendly, courteous, ass specific questions, explain her suggestions & explains why it's important. She is incredibly knowledgeable, intelligent, and your kind and patient. Thank you for having such an outstanding doctor and lady in your employ.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Everyone that I had contact with were great and should be told so by upper management like the President of the organization
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Pany Robinson, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Pany Robinson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Pany Robinson, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Pany Robinson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.