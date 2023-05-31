About Pany Robinson, MD

I am currently only accepting pediatric patients. I decided to become a physician through my passion for people and education. I found medicine to be the best way for me to give individuals the tools they need to make their own decisions on their health. My philosophy is to care for my patients as I would my family. I strive to create a partnership that allows me to effectively educate and treat them. I believe the best way to take care of my patients is to consider their environment, relationships and their medical health. When I'm not caring for patients, I love spending time with my husband, three-year-old daughter and nine-month-old son. There is never a dull moment with the three of them.

Age: 44

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: pawnee

Languages: English

Education Long Beach Memorial Medical Center : Internship

Long Beach Memorial Medical Center : Residency

University of California, Irvine : Medical School



NPI 1730344235