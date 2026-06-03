When should I use virtual care?
Wondering if your sore throat is worth a trip to the doctor? Learn more about the time-saving benefits of telehealth.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I am currently only accepting pediatric patients. I decided to become a physician through my passion for people and education. I found medicine to be the best way for me to give individuals the tools they need to make their own decisions on their health. My philosophy is to care for my patients as I would my family. I strive to create a partnership that allows me to effectively educate and treat them. I believe the best way to take care of my patients is to consider their environment, relationships and their medical health. When I'm not caring for patients, I love spending time with my husband, three-year-old daughter and nine-month-old son. There is never a dull moment with the three of them.
1730344235
Pany T. Robinson, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
269 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Verified Patient
June 30, 2026
5.0
Dr. Pany Robinson is a great and caring doctor. Hoping that Sharp would have more of like her caliber.
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
Dr. Robinson is one of the best doctors I have ever worked with!
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. Robinson and her assistant were, as usual, wonderful.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr Robinson has always treated me like a friend respectful and caring. Love her!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Pany T. Robinson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Pany T. Robinson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Pany T. Robinson, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Wondering if your sore throat is worth a trip to the doctor? Learn more about the time-saving benefits of telehealth.
While any number of factors can cause a sore throat, strep throat can be dangerous. Learn the warning signs and know when to get help.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.