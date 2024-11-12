In the 1920s, a German immigrant named Hugo Gernsback shared an early concept of telehealth. Known as the Teledactyl, the device would allow a doctor to see a patient on a screen and even remotely examine them. Part of this concept has become the telehealth we know today.

A major benefit of a virtual visit is convenience, says Dr. Pany Robinson, medical director of Sharp Rees-Stealy Virtual Care. “You can speak to a doctor and receive treatment, all from the comfort of your home without having to be seen in an urgent care or worry about finding childcare,” she says.

The evolution of telehealth

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that telehealth visits have helped increase access to health care, reduce costs and improve patient health outcomes.

Sharp Rees-Stealy began offering telemedicine phone visits in 2014, and, within two years, expanded to video visits. Propelled during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, virtual care became the modern-day "house call." Sharp Rees-Stealy now completes more than 7,000 virtual appointments a month.

“During the pandemic, we started offering same-day virtual care,” Dr. Robinson says. “It is now a permanent and important part of the care options we offer new and existing patients.”

With plans to offer same-day pediatric virtual visits soon, access and the number of patients served will surely grow.

When to use virtual care

Understanding when to opt for a virtual visit instead of an in-person visit can save you time, money and an unnecessary trip. It’s a great option when you're dealing with nonemergency medical conditions, explains Dr. Robinson.

"Virtual care is really about empowering patients,” she says. “It’s about making care more convenient and accessible, especially for those who may not need an in-person visit.”

Dr. Robinson recommends a virtual visit for a wide range of common symptoms and conditions, including:

Cold and flu symptoms

Coughs, sore throats and fevers

COVID-19 symptoms

Urinary tract infections

Vaginal symptoms

Mild rashes

Minor sprains and strains

Allergies and asthma

Headache

Hair loss

Nausea

Diarrhea

Birth control options

“A virtual visit is also a good fit for care needs such as acne treatment and new depression or anxiety symptoms,” she says. “We can still provide quality care in a virtual visit, so we encourage our patients to take advantage of this option whenever they can.”

During your virtual visit, if your doctor decides you need a prescription, they can send it directly to your pharmacy. They will also let you know if your symptoms or concerns warrant an in-person exam or can safely be treated at home.

When to be seen in person

Of course, not every visit can be virtual. If you’re experiencing severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, seek in-person emergency care immediately or call 911. Serious conditions require an in-person evaluation and can’t be treated through a virtual visit.

It’s best to be seen in person for things such as:

Severe abdominal pain

Head injuries

Chest pains with shortness of breath

Genital rash

Refills for controlled substances

Obtaining referrals for specialists

How to schedule a same-day virtual care appointment

At Sharp, getting virtual care is easy. Sharp Rees-Stealy offers same-day virtual appointments seven days a week from 7 am to 7 pm.

To get started, sign into your account on sharp.com or in the Sharp app. If you are proxy for someone else, like a child, select the patient for whom you want to view information.

If you are on a computer, select “Schedule an appointment” from the menu. If you are in the Sharp app, select “Doctor’s appointment” from the menu. Finally, make sure that when choosing a date and time for your appointment, you change from the in-person mode to video.

