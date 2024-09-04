Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider is no longer in practice at Sharp.
About Paul Ware, MD
I became an eye surgeon to help patients preserve and improve their quality of life through better vision. To me, caring for patients involves building trust and creating a positive environment in which to work together toward improving health and wellness. I enjoy watching my kids swim and dance, and my passions include fitness, riding horses and playing polo.
Education
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1366760464
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paul Ware, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paul Ware, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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