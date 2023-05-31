Medical Doctor
About Paul Ware, MD
I became an eye surgeon to help patients preserve and improve their quality of life through better vision. To me, caring for patients involves building trust and creating a positive environment in which to work together toward improving health and wellness. I enjoy watching my kids swim and dance, and my passions include fitness, riding horses and playing polo.
Age:53
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Byers Eye Institute:Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Dartmouth Medical School:Medical School
Areas of focus
NPI
1366760464
Ratings and reviews
4.9
386 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr. Ware is amazing. I never feel rushed. He is a great listener. I feel very well taken care of.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Outstanding services provided up to this point!
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Dr. Ware has always included me by explaining the immediate situation, explaining the options, then including me for selecting best choice. Dr. Ware instills confidence in me that I am in good hands with Dr. Ware. I expect that Dr. Ware has a very full calendar of back to back patient visits. In spite of his busy schedule he does not treat me like he is in a rush to leave. When my visit is completed I know that all necessary evaluation and discussion has been addressed.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
4.0
So much was going well
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Paul Ware, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paul Ware, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
