Verified Patient May 20, 2023 5.0

Dr. Ware has always included me by explaining the immediate situation, explaining the options, then including me for selecting best choice. Dr. Ware instills confidence in me that I am in good hands with Dr. Ware. I expect that Dr. Ware has a very full calendar of back to back patient visits. In spite of his busy schedule he does not treat me like he is in a rush to leave. When my visit is completed I know that all necessary evaluation and discussion has been addressed.