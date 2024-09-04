About Paul Ware, MD

I became an eye surgeon to help patients preserve and improve their quality of life through better vision. To me, caring for patients involves building trust and creating a positive environment in which to work together toward improving health and wellness. I enjoy watching my kids swim and dance, and my passions include fitness, riding horses and playing polo.

Age: 56

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

Byers Eye Institute : Residency

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

Dartmouth Medical School : Medical School



Areas of focus Laser vision correction surgery

LASIK

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.