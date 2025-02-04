Medical doctor (MD)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
- 5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 5
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions858-499-2701
Fax: 619-644-6909
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Reyna Trevino, MD
Gender:Female
Languages:Spanish
Education
University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine:Residency
University of Illinois at Chicago:Medical School
NPI
1669551115
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Reyna Trevino, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Reyna Trevino, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Reyna Trevino, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.