About Sara Rourke, MD

I chose medicine for the long-lasting relationships and connections with my patients. Families make being a pediatrician the best job in the world. I can't imagine doing anything else. I believe in family-centered care; no one knows a child better than their parent or guardian. My job as a physician is to listen to patients and their families and use that information, coupled with my medical knowledge and experience, to promote and optimize each child's health and wellness. It is such a privilege to contribute to the healthy growth and development of children. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time camping, hiking and exploring outdoors with my husband and our children.

Age: 42

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Oregon Health Sciences University : Internship

Oregon Health Sciences University : Residency

University of Iowa : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Asthma

Circumcision - pediatrics

Eczema

Growth problems

Headache

Multiples (twins and triplets)

Preventive medicine

Recurrent infections

Wart treatment

NPI 1063702694