Sara Rourke, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Sara Rourke, MD
I chose medicine for the long-lasting relationships and connections with my patients. Families make being a pediatrician the best job in the world. I can't imagine doing anything else. I believe in family-centered care; no one knows a child better than their parent or guardian. My job as a physician is to listen to patients and their families and use that information, coupled with my medical knowledge and experience, to promote and optimize each child's health and wellness. It is such a privilege to contribute to the healthy growth and development of children. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time camping, hiking and exploring outdoors with my husband and our children.
Age:42
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Oregon Health Sciences University:Internship
Oregon Health Sciences University:Residency
University of Iowa:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Eczema
- Growth problems
- Headache
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
163 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr Rourke is the best!
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Again, Dr. Roue is excellent. My only complain is the excessive wait times; especially, for the first appointment f the day.
Verified PatientApril 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Rourke is the epitome of a great doctor. She listens, takes her time, and very thorough. I wish I could have a Dr. Rourke for all of me and my family's medical needs. We always look forward to seeing her and the nurses and staff.
Verified PatientApril 18, 2023
5.0
We feel incredibly lucky to have our son under Dr. Rourke's care and trust her implicitly. We would recommend her to anyone we care about.
Special recognitions
