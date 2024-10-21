Sara S. Rourke, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sara S. Rourke, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 5
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 619-644-6909
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Sara S. Rourke, MD
I chose medicine for the long-lasting relationships and connections with my patients. Families make being a pediatrician the best job in the world. I can't imagine doing anything else. I believe in family-centered care; no one knows a child better than their parent or guardian. My job as a physician is to listen to patients and their families and use that information, coupled with my medical knowledge and experience, to promote and optimize each child's health and wellness. It is such a privilege to contribute to the healthy growth and development of children. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time camping, hiking and exploring outdoors with my husband and our children.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Eczema
- Growth problems
- Headache
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1063702694
Insurance plans accepted
Sara S. Rourke, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
71 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Doctor Rourke is the best and my child only ever wants to see her because she takes the very best care of our family!
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
Dr. Rourke is amazing! My kids love having her as their doctor.
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
5.0
Doctor and NP listened and asked additional questions to help clarify issues before and during the visit.
Verified Patient
May 11, 2026
5.0
Dr. Rourke is a phenomenal pediatrician. She has been a great doctor since our original doctor retired. My wife and I trust her and love how she communicates with the boys and us.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sara S. Rourke, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.