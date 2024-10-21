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Sara S. Rourke, MD

5.0

71 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 619-644-6909

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 5
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 5
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 619-644-6909

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Sara S. Rourke, MD

I chose medicine for the long-lasting relationships and connections with my patients. Families make being a pediatrician the best job in the world. I can't imagine doing anything else. I believe in family-centered care; no one knows a child better than their parent or guardian. My job as a physician is to listen to patients and their families and use that information, coupled with my medical knowledge and experience, to promote and optimize each child's health and wellness. It is such a privilege to contribute to the healthy growth and development of children. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time camping, hiking and exploring outdoors with my husband and our children.

Age: 45
Gender: Female

Education

Oregon Health Sciences University: Internship
Oregon Health Sciences University: Residency
University of Iowa: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1063702694

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sara S. Rourke, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

71 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Doctor Rourke is the best and my child only ever wants to see her because she takes the very best care of our family!

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

Dr. Rourke is amazing! My kids love having her as their doctor.

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

5.0

Doctor and NP listened and asked additional questions to help clarify issues before and during the visit.

Verified Patient

May 11, 2026

5.0

Dr. Rourke is a phenomenal pediatrician. She has been a great doctor since our original doctor retired. My wife and I trust her and love how she communicates with the boys and us.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Reyna Trevino, MD

4.8

La Mesa

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.