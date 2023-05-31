Medical Doctor
Family medicine
Occupational medicine (board certified)
Sports medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista525 Third Ave.
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Richard Campbell, MD
Beginning early in life I found great satisfaction in helping others, especially those who were injured or ill. Combining that with my fascination with the human body, deciding to become a physician was an easy choice. I enjoy learning about patients as individuals, then developing plans to keep their bodies and minds healthy and vibrant or helping them recover from illness or injury as quickly as possible. As far as background, I grew up in California and was on my high school's track, volleyball and golf teams. During my high school and college years, I worked at a small burger shop, fried chicken outlet and cafeteria, at a library and for Disneyland before joining the United States Navy and starting my career in medicine. I enjoy spending time with my wife and two daughters, gardening and a variety of sports.
Age:57
In practice since:2005
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
University of California, Irvine:Residency
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:Medical School
Areas of focus
NPI
1497764393
Insurance plans accepted
Richard Campbell, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
312 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr Campbell explained my condition snd gave handy tips that I could understand.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr, Campbell was very sensitive and caring.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Campbell was wonderful. He answered all my questions and explained everything in terms I could understand.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Dr Campbell is one of the best most caring and loved of all at Sharp. Except for Dr Montoya they are both the best here at Sharp
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Richard Campbell, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard Campbell, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
