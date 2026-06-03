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Richard S. Campbell, MD

5.0

361 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Sports medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Sports Medicine Orthopedics

858-521-2021

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Sports Medicine Orthopedics

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2021

About Richard S. Campbell, MD

Beginning early in life I found great satisfaction in helping others, especially those who were injured or ill. Combining that with my fascination with the human body, deciding to become a physician was an easy choice. I enjoy learning about patients as individuals, then developing plans to keep their bodies and minds healthy and vibrant or helping them recover from illness or injury as quickly as possible. As far as background, I grew up in California and was on my high school's track, volleyball and golf teams. During my high school and college years, I worked at a small burger shop, fried chicken outlet and cafeteria, at a library and for Disneyland before joining the United States Navy and starting my career in medicine. I enjoy spending time with my wife and two daughters, gardening and a variety of sports.

Age: 60
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Male

Education

Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
University of California, Irvine: Residency
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1497764393

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Richard S. Campbell, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

361 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Dr Campbell is wonderful and was quite informative regarding my physical issue.

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Nice doc!

Verified Patient

June 10, 2026

5.0

Dr. Campbell always asks questions, offers insight, lays out options, and does so efficiently.

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

Dr. Campbell was easy to talk to and took his time with me. Very impressed with him.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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