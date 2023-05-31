About Richard Campbell, MD

Beginning early in life I found great satisfaction in helping others, especially those who were injured or ill. Combining that with my fascination with the human body, deciding to become a physician was an easy choice. I enjoy learning about patients as individuals, then developing plans to keep their bodies and minds healthy and vibrant or helping them recover from illness or injury as quickly as possible. As far as background, I grew up in California and was on my high school's track, volleyball and golf teams. During my high school and college years, I worked at a small burger shop, fried chicken outlet and cafeteria, at a library and for Disneyland before joining the United States Navy and starting my career in medicine. I enjoy spending time with my wife and two daughters, gardening and a variety of sports.

Age: 57

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

University of California, Irvine : Residency

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences : Medical School



Areas of focus Sports medicine

NPI 1497764393