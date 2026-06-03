Doctor of medicine (MD)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Sports Medicine Orthopedics
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
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About Richard S. Campbell, MD
Beginning early in life I found great satisfaction in helping others, especially those who were injured or ill. Combining that with my fascination with the human body, deciding to become a physician was an easy choice. I enjoy learning about patients as individuals, then developing plans to keep their bodies and minds healthy and vibrant or helping them recover from illness or injury as quickly as possible. As far as background, I grew up in California and was on my high school's track, volleyball and golf teams. During my high school and college years, I worked at a small burger shop, fried chicken outlet and cafeteria, at a library and for Disneyland before joining the United States Navy and starting my career in medicine. I enjoy spending time with my wife and two daughters, gardening and a variety of sports.
Education
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1497764393
Insurance plans accepted
Richard S. Campbell, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
361 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Dr Campbell is wonderful and was quite informative regarding my physical issue.
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Nice doc!
Verified Patient
June 10, 2026
5.0
Dr. Campbell always asks questions, offers insight, lays out options, and does so efficiently.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
Dr. Campbell was easy to talk to and took his time with me. Very impressed with him.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard S. Campbell, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.