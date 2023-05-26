About Richard Mugol, MD

I became a physician to help others in need. I grew up in the Washington, DC metropolitan area and come from a big family. These influences strongly encouraged my desire to serve patients of diverse backgrounds across the age spectrum. It is an honor to serve as a physician to my patients. I enjoy spending my free time with my wife, son, daughter and two dogs. I am a big fan of classic rock, jazz and classical music. I'm an avid reader, especially works by Ernest Hemingway, John Steinbeck and J.D. Salinger. I am also fanatic for NFL football and Major League Baseball.

Age: 58

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Fairfax Hospital : Internship

Fairfax Hospital : Residency

Virginia Commonwealth University : Medical School



NPI 1619937661