Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Richard Mugol, MD
I became a physician to help others in need. I grew up in the Washington, DC metropolitan area and come from a big family. These influences strongly encouraged my desire to serve patients of diverse backgrounds across the age spectrum. It is an honor to serve as a physician to my patients. I enjoy spending my free time with my wife, son, daughter and two dogs. I am a big fan of classic rock, jazz and classical music. I'm an avid reader, especially works by Ernest Hemingway, John Steinbeck and J.D. Salinger. I am also fanatic for NFL football and Major League Baseball.
Age:58
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Fairfax Hospital:Internship
Fairfax Hospital:Residency
Virginia Commonwealth University:Medical School
NPI
1619937661
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Richard Mugol, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
336 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr Mugol provided excellent experience
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Easy to communicate with.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Marvelous Dr. Mugol
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Mugol is one of the best doctors I have had the pleasure of working with!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Richard Mugol, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard Mugol, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Richard Mugol, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard Mugol, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.