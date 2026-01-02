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Richard G. Mugol, MD

4.9

365 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2715
    Fax: 619-568-8080

Care schedule

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About Richard G. Mugol, MD

I became a physician to help others in need. I grew up in the Washington, DC metropolitan area and come from a big family. These influences strongly encouraged my desire to serve patients of diverse backgrounds across the age spectrum. It is an honor to serve as a physician to my patients. I enjoy spending my free time with my wife, son, daughter and two dogs. I am a big fan of classic rock, jazz and classical music. I'm an avid reader, especially works by Ernest Hemingway, John Steinbeck and J.D. Salinger. I am also fanatic for NFL football and Major League Baseball.

Age: 61
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Fairfax Hospital: Internship
Fairfax Hospital: Residency
Virginia Commonwealth University: Medical School

NPI

1619937661

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Richard G. Mugol, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

365 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

I am very satisfied with my Dr. I will recommend him

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr. Mugol always responds quickly via the app and has a personal & professional touch. He also recommended a few extra tests to monitor my health. Very much appreciated!

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

5.0

Dr Mugol is awesome

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Good

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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