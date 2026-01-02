Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080
Care schedule
-
Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Richard G. Mugol, MD
I became a physician to help others in need. I grew up in the Washington, DC metropolitan area and come from a big family. These influences strongly encouraged my desire to serve patients of diverse backgrounds across the age spectrum. It is an honor to serve as a physician to my patients. I enjoy spending my free time with my wife, son, daughter and two dogs. I am a big fan of classic rock, jazz and classical music. I'm an avid reader, especially works by Ernest Hemingway, John Steinbeck and J.D. Salinger. I am also fanatic for NFL football and Major League Baseball.
Education
NPI
1619937661
Insurance plans accepted
Richard G. Mugol, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
365 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
I am very satisfied with my Dr. I will recommend him
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. Mugol always responds quickly via the app and has a personal & professional touch. He also recommended a few extra tests to monitor my health. Very much appreciated!
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
Dr Mugol is awesome
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard G. Mugol, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.