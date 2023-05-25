Medical Doctor
Occupational medicine
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
About Robert Power, MD
I try to get patients back to work and back to normal activity levels as quickly as possible by being aggressive with interventions such as steroid injections and early therapy. Studies show that this approach has better outcomes than more passive treatment. My father was a physician, which helped to inspire my career choice. I saw early on the gratification that comes from healing the sick and injured. I enjoy offering The Sharp Experience by providing complete care and all-encompassing service to my patients. Outside of work I like to bike, kayak, bodyboard and ski.
Age:65
In practice since:1987
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Creighton University:Medical School
Oregon Health Sciences University:Internship
Areas of focus
- Drug and alcohol testing
- Functional capacity evaluations
- Injury prevention/rehabilitation
- Medical surveillance exams
- Preventive medicine
- Work injury treatment
4.4
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.4
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.5
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.4
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.3
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Robert Power and his staff were remarkable! Everything from the kind and professional greeting at check in to the very patient nurses, to Dr. Robert Power's HIGHLY professional bedside manner, I was very impressed. I was In great need of a Dr who would listen to my health concerns and issues and be vested in helping me, and that's just what I found. He took the time to care and that's worth so much to me. I'm grateful for his time. He redefined what a doctor should be. Highly Compassionate and knowledgeable. I highly recommend!!
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Powers is informative, listens intently and provides honest, concise feedback. I always enjoy a visit w/him as I feel "heard" and leave w/ the answers I needed.
Verified PatientApril 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Powers took very good care of me. He is in my opinion one of Sharps best doctors!
Verified PatientApril 14, 2023
5.0
I would recommend the clinic. I don't have any ability after only one visit to honestly recommend any doctors because they all have their own qualities and personalities.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Robert Power, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert Power, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
