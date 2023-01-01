Roberto Gratianne, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
The Neuron Clinic450 4th Ave
Suite 215
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Roberto Gratianne, MD
Age:66
In practice since:1987
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Grat-t-anni
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (Mexico):Medical School
Grant Medical Center (Columbus, OH):Internship
Indiana University:Residency
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Ataxia
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Electromyogram (EMG)
- Epilepsy
- Head injury
- Headache
- Multiple sclerosis
- Nerve conduction studies
- Parkinson's disease
- Stroke
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1568460624
Insurance plans accepted
Roberto Gratianne, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Roberto Gratianne, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Roberto Gratianne, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
