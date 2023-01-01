About Rosa Navarro, MD

I discovered at an early age the desire to assist and be part of my family's care. My involvement awakened a stronger desire to pursue a career as a physician and to give back to my community, which is in desperate need of medical attention and awareness. Gaining my patients' trust and confidence allows me to provide excellent pain management. I believe in exploring, creating and discovering new pain management alternatives for a better way of life. I value working together in an effort to change the perception of pain and helping patients and their families understand their options. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my husband and children.

Age: 64

In practice since: 2010

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Chicago : Internship

Georgetown University : Fellowship

University of Illinois : Medical School

University of Chicago : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Caudal injection

Chronic pain management

Discogram

Epidural steroid injections

Epidurolysis

Facet injection

Intercostal nerve block

Narcotic/Baclofen pump

Radiofrequency thermocoagulation

Sacroiliac joint injections

Selective nerve block injections

Spinal cord stimulator

Sympathetic nerve block for RSD

Trigger point injection

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.