Rosa Navarro, MD
Medical Doctor
Anesthesiology (board certified)
Pain management (board certified)
Navarro Pain Control Group2452 Fenton St
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91914
About Rosa Navarro, MD
I discovered at an early age the desire to assist and be part of my family's care. My involvement awakened a stronger desire to pursue a career as a physician and to give back to my community, which is in desperate need of medical attention and awareness. Gaining my patients' trust and confidence allows me to provide excellent pain management. I believe in exploring, creating and discovering new pain management alternatives for a better way of life. I value working together in an effort to change the perception of pain and helping patients and their families understand their options. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my husband and children.
Age:64
In practice since:2010
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Chicago:Internship
Georgetown University:Fellowship
University of Illinois:Medical School
University of Chicago:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Caudal injection
- Chronic pain management
- Discogram
- Epidural steroid injections
- Epidurolysis
- Facet injection
- Intercostal nerve block
- Narcotic/Baclofen pump
- Radiofrequency thermocoagulation
- Sacroiliac joint injections
- Selective nerve block injections
- Spinal cord stimulator
- Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
- Trigger point injection
