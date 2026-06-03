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Rosa M. Navarro, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pain medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Navarro Pain Control Group

619-600-5309
Fax: 619-665-4700

2452 Fenton St
Suite C203
Chula Vista, CA 91914

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Navarro Pain Control Group

    2452 Fenton St
    Suite C203
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    Get directions

    619-600-5309
    Fax: 619-665-4700

Care schedule

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About Rosa M. Navarro, MD

I discovered at an early age the desire to assist and be part of my family's care. My involvement awakened a stronger desire to pursue a career as a physician and to give back to my community, which is in desperate need of medical attention and awareness. Gaining my patients' trust and confidence allows me to provide excellent pain management. I believe in exploring, creating and discovering new pain management alternatives for a better way of life. I value working together in an effort to change the perception of pain and helping patients and their families understand their options. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my husband and children.

Age: 67
In practice since: 2010
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of Chicago: Internship
Georgetown University: Fellowship
University of Illinois: Medical School
University of Chicago: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Caudal injection
  • Chronic pain management
  • Discogram
  • Epidural steroid injections
  • Epidurolysis
  • Facet injection
  • Intercostal nerve block
  • Narcotic/Baclofen pump
  • Radiofrequency thermocoagulation
  • Sacroiliac joint injections
  • Selective nerve block injections
  • Spinal cord stimulator
  • Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
  • Trigger point injection

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1083691802

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Rosa M. Navarro, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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