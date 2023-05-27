Ratings and reviews

Verified Patient May 27, 2023 5.0 They heard my concern and let me ramble just enough to get right to the diagnosis.

Verified Patient May 27, 2023 5.0 Please don't publish my excellent review which will only attract more patients to Dr Assaf. :-)

Verified Patient May 25, 2023 5.0 Dr. Assaf has always been caring. He is a good listener and asks questions to find out what health issue I may have. He explains things thoroughly and answers all of my questions.