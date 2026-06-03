Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663
About Samer S. Assaf, MD
My patients are active participants in their healthcare, and I try my best to nurture the patient-physician relationship based on open communication, compassion, respect and trust.
Education
Areas of focus
- Depression
- Headache
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1871682179
Insurance plans accepted
Samer S. Assaf, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
386 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
4.8
Dr. Assaf is a great physician. He is attentive, honest, clear in his explanations, and he genuinely cares about his patients. Outstanding bedside manner. Thank you!
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Assaf is friendly, kind, listens, is patient, professional, and knowledgable. I am comfortable and trust him.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr Assad is such a caring person his been my doctor for 18 yrs I will never change my doctor .thank you Dr Assad for all this years I been your patient never had any doubts about you. I always have the trust on you. Thank you.
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr Assaf is one of the best experienced, good listener and respectful Doctor always listens answer any questions makes sure you're satisfied with the care. GO SHARP EXPERIENCE.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Samer S. Assaf, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Samer S. Assaf, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.