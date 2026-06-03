About Samer S. Assaf, MD

My patients are active participants in their healthcare, and I try my best to nurture the patient-physician relationship based on open communication, compassion, respect and trust.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Male

Languages: Arabic

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Internship

Rush Medical College : Medical School



Areas of focus Depression

Headache

Preventive medicine

Smoking cessation techniques

Weight management

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.