About Samer Assaf, MD
My patients are active participants in their healthcare, and I try my best to nurture the patient-physician relationship based on open communication, compassion, respect and trust.
Age:50
In practice since:2006
Gender:Male
Languages:Arabic, English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Rush Medical College:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Depression
- Headache
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Weight management
NPI
1871682179
Insurance plans accepted
Samer Assaf, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
377 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
They heard my concern and let me ramble just enough to get right to the diagnosis.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Please don't publish my excellent review which will only attract more patients to Dr Assaf. :-)
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Assaf has always been caring. He is a good listener and asks questions to find out what health issue I may have. He explains things thoroughly and answers all of my questions.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Assaf is very caring and an excellent doctor.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Samer Assaf, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Samer Assaf, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
