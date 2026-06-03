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Samer S. Assaf, MD

4.9

386 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2710
    Fax: 858-262-8663

About Samer S. Assaf, MD

My patients are active participants in their healthcare, and I try my best to nurture the patient-physician relationship based on open communication, compassion, respect and trust.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2006
Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Internship
Rush Medical College: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1871682179

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Samer S. Assaf, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

386 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

4.8

Dr. Assaf is a great physician. He is attentive, honest, clear in his explanations, and he genuinely cares about his patients. Outstanding bedside manner. Thank you!

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Assaf is friendly, kind, listens, is patient, professional, and knowledgable. I am comfortable and trust him.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr Assad is such a caring person his been my doctor for 18 yrs I will never change my doctor .thank you Dr Assad for all this years I been your patient never had any doubts about you. I always have the trust on you. Thank you.

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Dr Assaf is one of the best experienced, good listener and respectful Doctor always listens answer any questions makes sure you're satisfied with the care. GO SHARP EXPERIENCE.

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