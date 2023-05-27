Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
About Sanaz Missaghi-Lajvardi, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Helen Azarmi, and we work together to provide you excellent care. It is very important for me to build trusting relationships with my patients. This not only helps me care for their medical conditions, but also encourages patients to get involved in their own care. Prevention is very important in my practice. I enjoy getting close to patients and making a difference in their lives, physically and emotionally. I strive to provide quality and individualized care, where patients feel like they matter. Outside of work I enjoy spending time with my family, reading, exercising and traveling.
Age:47
In practice since:2007
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
Chicago Medical School:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
NPI
1477745818
Sanaz Missaghi-Lajvardi, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
4.8
93 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
4.8
Care provider's efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
4.8
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Very first statement by my Doctor was a question of how a personal issue was coming along (issue with Angry Neighbor) - for her to remember that and comment at the outset felt amazing! My current Dr. Is perhaps the best doctors I have ever had.
Verified PatientApril 19, 2023
5.0
She is really good in all level. She really care about her patient.
Verified PatientApril 10, 2023
5.0
I don't have bad experience every time I go to see Dr Missaghi. Dr Missaghi treated me as she really knows me. Always ready to listen to my health problems. Thank you Dr Missaghi
Verified PatientApril 9, 2023
5.0
Took care of me
