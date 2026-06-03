Verified Patient June 14, 2026 5.0

Dr Missaghi is the best doctor there is she goes out of her way. She always returns calls. She always gets me the best doctors there is when something goes wrong and I need special attention. She is the very best she goes out of her way. I love Dr Missaghi she is an exceptionally well and she even talks to My Sister about stuff about her situation. She gives the best advice to me and my family. She is the best Dr there is I recommend her to everybody. I love Dr Missaghi