Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093
Care schedule
-
Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Sanaz Missaghi-Lajvardi, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Helen Azarmi, and we work together to provide you excellent care. It is very important for me to build trusting relationships with my patients. This not only helps me care for their medical conditions, but also encourages patients to get involved in their own care. Prevention is very important in my practice. I enjoy getting close to patients and making a difference in their lives, physically and emotionally. I strive to provide quality and individualized care, where patients feel like they matter. Outside of work I enjoy spending time with my family, reading, exercising and traveling.
Education
NPI
1477745818
Insurance plans accepted
Sanaz Missaghi-Lajvardi, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
138 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Dr Missaghi is very professional in giving me advices and treatment regarding my concerns.she's two steps ahead of my decisions regarding analysis and treatment of my problems.yes,I would highly recommend Sharp to my acquaintances.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Dr Missaghi is the best doctor there is she goes out of her way. She always returns calls. She always gets me the best doctors there is when something goes wrong and I need special attention. She is the very best she goes out of her way. I love Dr Missaghi she is an exceptionally well and she even talks to My Sister about stuff about her situation. She gives the best advice to me and my family. She is the best Dr there is I recommend her to everybody. I love Dr Missaghi
Verified Patient
May 24, 2026
5.0
Dr. Missaghi always addresses all of my concerns thoroughly and provides thoughtful feedback. I always leave feeling confident about my care.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sanaz Missaghi-Lajvardi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.