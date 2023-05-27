About Sanaz Missaghi-Lajvardi, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Helen Azarmi, and we work together to provide you excellent care. It is very important for me to build trusting relationships with my patients. This not only helps me care for their medical conditions, but also encourages patients to get involved in their own care. Prevention is very important in my practice. I enjoy getting close to patients and making a difference in their lives, physically and emotionally. I strive to provide quality and individualized care, where patients feel like they matter. Outside of work I enjoy spending time with my family, reading, exercising and traveling.

Age: 47

In practice since: 2007

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Farsi

Education Chicago Medical School : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



NPI 1477745818