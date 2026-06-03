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Sanaz Missaghi-Lajvardi, MD

4.7

138 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2600
    Fax: 858-526-6093

Care schedule

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Sanaz Missaghi-Lajvardi, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Helen Azarmi, and we work together to provide you excellent care. It is very important for me to build trusting relationships with my patients. This not only helps me care for their medical conditions, but also encourages patients to get involved in their own care. Prevention is very important in my practice. I enjoy getting close to patients and making a difference in their lives, physically and emotionally. I strive to provide quality and individualized care, where patients feel like they matter. Outside of work I enjoy spending time with my family, reading, exercising and traveling.

Age: 50
In practice since: 2007
Gender: Female
Languages: Farsi

Education

Chicago Medical School: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency

NPI

1477745818

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sanaz Missaghi-Lajvardi, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

138 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Dr Missaghi is very professional in giving me advices and treatment regarding my concerns.she's two steps ahead of my decisions regarding analysis and treatment of my problems.yes,I would highly recommend Sharp to my acquaintances.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Dr Missaghi is the best doctor there is she goes out of her way. She always returns calls. She always gets me the best doctors there is when something goes wrong and I need special attention. She is the very best she goes out of her way. I love Dr Missaghi she is an exceptionally well and she even talks to My Sister about stuff about her situation. She gives the best advice to me and my family. She is the best Dr there is I recommend her to everybody. I love Dr Missaghi

Verified Patient

May 24, 2026

5.0

Dr. Missaghi always addresses all of my concerns thoroughly and provides thoughtful feedback. I always leave feeling confident about my care.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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Care partners

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Helen Azarmi, MD

 

San Diego

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.