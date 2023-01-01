Helen Azarmi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Helen Azarmi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Helen Azarmi, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Sanaz Missaghi-Lajvardi, and we work together to provide you excellent care.
Age:48
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of the Americas:Medical School
University of North Dakota:Internship
University of North Dakota:Residency
NPI
1295211431
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Helen Azarmi, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Helen Azarmi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Helen Azarmi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.