Provider Image

Sara Bahmanyar, MD, DDS

No ratings available
Doctor of dental surgery (DDS)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Pacifica Center for Oral and Facial Surgery

    7695 Cardinal Court
    Suite 350
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-598-6800

  2. Pacifica Center for Oral and Facial Surgery

    3927 Waring Road
    Suite A & B
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions
    760-295-4840

Care schedule

Pacifica Center for Oral and Facial Surgery

7695 Cardinal Court
  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Pacifica Center for Oral and Facial Surgery

3927 Waring Road
  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Sara Bahmanyar, MD, DDS

Gender:

 Female

Education

Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas:

 Internship

Texas Tech University:

 Medical School

UCLA School of Dentistry:

 Medical School

Texas A&M School of Dentistry:

 Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1881180867

Patient Portal

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sara Bahmanyar, MD, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.