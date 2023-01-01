Scott Godfrey, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in a pediatric after-hours clinic.
About Scott Godfrey, DO
In practice since:2021
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
Jefferson Abington Memorial Hospital:Internship
Jefferson Abington Memorial Hospital:Residency
Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Fox Chase Cancer Center:Fellowship
NPI
1659464089
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
