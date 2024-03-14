Provider Image

Sharon Mcmahon, DO

Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Pediatrics

Accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. Children's Primary Care Medical Group
    865 3rd Ave
    Suite 101
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-426-7910

Care schedule

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Sharon Mcmahon, DO

Gender:
 Female
Education
Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
Inova Fairfax Medical Campus:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1487279246
