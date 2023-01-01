About Stephen Carson, MD

I decided to become a pediatrician at the age of six after developing a tight bond with my own personal pediatrician. I trained in pediatrics and pediatric pulmonary medicine at Children's Hospital in Boston, and under the Department of Pediatrics at Harvard School of Medicine from 1976 to 1979. I was recruited by the Department of Pediatrics at University of California School of Medicine to be chief resident in 1979, and then was hired as a director of the University of California San Diego’s training program. My first love is caring for children of all ages so that they can reach their highest potential. In addition, I pride myself on balancing the divide between traditional and complementary medicine. In my spare time, I love to travel, play tennis and golf and spend time with my friends and my grandchildren.

Age: 72

In practice since: 1980

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: STEEVen CARson

Languages: English , French

Education McGill University : Medical School

Boston Children's Hospital : Internship

Boston Children's Hospital : Residency

Harvard Medical School : Fellowship



Areas of focus Circumcision - pediatrics

Eczema

Enuresis (bed wetting)

Headache

Multiples (twins and triplets)

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.