Stephen Carson, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatric pulmonology
Pediatrics (board certified)
Stephen Carson, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatric pulmonology
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Children's Healthcare Medical Group550 Washington St
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Stephen Carson, MD
I decided to become a pediatrician at the age of six after developing a tight bond with my own personal pediatrician. I trained in pediatrics and pediatric pulmonary medicine at Children's Hospital in Boston, and under the Department of Pediatrics at Harvard School of Medicine from 1976 to 1979. I was recruited by the Department of Pediatrics at University of California School of Medicine to be chief resident in 1979, and then was hired as a director of the University of California San Diego’s training program. My first love is caring for children of all ages so that they can reach their highest potential. In addition, I pride myself on balancing the divide between traditional and complementary medicine. In my spare time, I love to travel, play tennis and golf and spend time with my friends and my grandchildren.
Age:72
In practice since:1980
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:STEEVen CARson
Languages:English, French
Education
McGill University:Medical School
Boston Children's Hospital:Internship
Boston Children's Hospital:Residency
Harvard Medical School:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Headache
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1780719872
Insurance plans accepted
Stephen Carson, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stephen Carson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stephen Carson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.