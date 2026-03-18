Thomas E. Diggs, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Thomas E. Diggs, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
501 Washington St
Suite 512
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
619-297-0014
Fax: 619-297-1014
San Diego Heart and Vascular Associates
230 Prospect Pl
Suite 250
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
619-435-1660
Fax: 619-435-6312
Care schedule
501 Washington St
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
San Diego Heart and Vascular Associates
230 Prospect Pl
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Thomas E. Diggs, MD
I became a physician because I have always enjoyed science, problem solving and interacting with people. I felt that medicine would give me the opportunity to pursue these interests. My greatest pleasure comes from the personal interaction I have with patients and their families. I enjoy the drama of cardiovascular and critical care medicine. To me, The Sharp Experience means that I have the opportunity to provide quality care to patients with excellent technology and wonderful staff support. In my spare time I enjoy exercising and cooking.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Hypertension
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Treadmill in office
- Ultrasound in office
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1962418889
Insurance plans accepted
Thomas E. Diggs, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
57 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 24, 2026
5.0
Absolutely perfect.
Verified Patient
May 20, 2026
5.0
Very good.
Verified Patient
May 4, 2026
5.0
Dr. Diggs handles business.
Verified Patient
April 9, 2026
5.0
I hold Dr. Diggs in the highest regard.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.