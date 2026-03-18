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Thomas E. Diggs, MD

4.7

57 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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501 Washington St

619-297-0014
Fax: 619-297-1014

501 Washington St
Suite 512
San Diego, CA 92103

San Diego Heart and Vascular Associates

619-435-1660
Fax: 619-435-6312

230 Prospect Pl
Suite 250
Coronado, CA 92118

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 501 Washington St
    Suite 512
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions

    619-297-0014
    Fax: 619-297-1014

  2. San Diego Heart and Vascular Associates

    230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 250
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions

    619-435-1660
    Fax: 619-435-6312

Care schedule

501 Washington St

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

San Diego Heart and Vascular Associates

230 Prospect Pl

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Thomas E. Diggs, MD

I became a physician because I have always enjoyed science, problem solving and interacting with people. I felt that medicine would give me the opportunity to pursue these interests. My greatest pleasure comes from the personal interaction I have with patients and their families. I enjoy the drama of cardiovascular and critical care medicine. To me, The Sharp Experience means that I have the opportunity to provide quality care to patients with excellent technology and wonderful staff support. In my spare time I enjoy exercising and cooking.

Age: 70
Gender: Male

Education

The George Washington University: Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1962418889

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Thomas E. Diggs, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

57 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 24, 2026

5.0

Absolutely perfect.

Verified Patient

May 20, 2026

5.0

Very good.

Verified Patient

May 4, 2026

5.0

Dr. Diggs handles business.

Verified Patient

April 9, 2026

5.0

I hold Dr. Diggs in the highest regard.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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