Thomas Diggs, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
Thomas Diggs, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 230 Prospect Pl
Suite 250
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
- 501 Washington St
Suite 512
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
About Thomas Diggs, MD
I became a physician because I have always enjoyed science, problem solving and interacting with people. I felt that medicine would give me the opportunity to pursue these interests. My greatest pleasure comes from the personal interaction I have with patients and their families. I enjoy the drama of cardiovascular and critical care medicine. To me, The Sharp Experience means that I have the opportunity to provide quality care to patients with excellent technology and wonderful staff support. In my spare time I enjoy exercising and cooking.
Age:67
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
The George Washington University:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Hypertension
- Nuclear medicine studies
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1962418889
Insurance plans accepted
Thomas Diggs, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Thomas Diggs, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thomas Diggs, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
Thomas Diggs, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thomas Diggs, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.