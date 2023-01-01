About Thomas Diggs, MD

I became a physician because I have always enjoyed science, problem solving and interacting with people. I felt that medicine would give me the opportunity to pursue these interests. My greatest pleasure comes from the personal interaction I have with patients and their families. I enjoy the drama of cardiovascular and critical care medicine. To me, The Sharp Experience means that I have the opportunity to provide quality care to patients with excellent technology and wonderful staff support. In my spare time I enjoy exercising and cooking.

Age: 67

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education The George Washington University : Medical School

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Coronado Hospital



Areas of focus Chemical stress test

Cholesterol management

Chronic heart failure

Echocardiogram (ECHO)

Exercise stress test

Holter monitoring

Hypertension

Nuclear medicine studies

