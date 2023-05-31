About Udesh Shah, DO

I decided to become a physician because it allows me to help people in a significant way and be in a profession that requires lifelong learning. My philosophy is to provide care with compassion and integrity. I make sure to really listen to my patients and work together with them to address any concerns. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time outdoors, playing basketball, cycling, and spending time with family.

Age: 32

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Community Memorial Hospital San Buena Ventura : Residency

Midwestern University : Medical School

Community Memorial Hospital San Buena Ventura : Internship



NPI 1740775550