Doctor of Osteopathy
Internal medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee2020 Genesee Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Udesh Shah, DO
I decided to become a physician because it allows me to help people in a significant way and be in a profession that requires lifelong learning. My philosophy is to provide care with compassion and integrity. I make sure to really listen to my patients and work together with them to address any concerns. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time outdoors, playing basketball, cycling, and spending time with family.
Age:32
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Community Memorial Hospital San Buena Ventura:Residency
Midwestern University:Medical School
Community Memorial Hospital San Buena Ventura:Internship
NPI
1740775550
Insurance plans accepted
Udesh Shah, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
235 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Shah has a good bedside manner, listens, does not seem rushed.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Very good
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
So impressed with my doctor.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
So happy he didn't question my need for a colonoscopy!
Special recognitions
