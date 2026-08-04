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Udesh B. Shah, DO

4.8

293 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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In-network insurance plans

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2710
    Fax: 858-262-8663

About Udesh B. Shah, DO

I decided to become a physician because it allows me to help people in a significant way and be in a profession that requires lifelong learning. My philosophy is to provide care with compassion and integrity. I make sure to really listen to my patients and work together with them to address any concerns. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time outdoors, playing basketball, cycling, and spending time with family.

Age: 35
Gender: Male

Education

Community Memorial Hospital San Buena Ventura: Residency
Midwestern University: Medical School
Community Memorial Hospital San Buena Ventura: Internship

Areas of focus

  • Doctor of osteopathy

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1740775550

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Udesh B. Shah, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

293 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr Udesh Shaw is by far the best Dr. I've ever had. Would highly recommend him.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Shah is the best! Very attentive, professional and cares about my wellbeing.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

3.4

Doctor is very nice and ordered tests I requested but it would have been helpful to have more information related to issues that I presented with.

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

2.4

Dr. Shah was professional and courteous throughout the visit. However, I left the appointment without a clear understanding of the medical rationale for reducing levothyroxine despite my persistent symptoms and longstanding thyroid laboratory pattern. I also did not feel that my concerns regarding endocrinology evaluation were fully addressed. I would have appreciated a more detailed discussion of the reasoning behind the treatment recommendations and available options moving forward.

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