Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663
About Udesh B. Shah, DO
I decided to become a physician because it allows me to help people in a significant way and be in a profession that requires lifelong learning. My philosophy is to provide care with compassion and integrity. I make sure to really listen to my patients and work together with them to address any concerns. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time outdoors, playing basketball, cycling, and spending time with family.
Education
Areas of focus
- Doctor of osteopathy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1740775550
Insurance plans accepted
Udesh B. Shah, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
293 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr Udesh Shaw is by far the best Dr. I've ever had. Would highly recommend him.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Shah is the best! Very attentive, professional and cares about my wellbeing.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
3.4
Doctor is very nice and ordered tests I requested but it would have been helpful to have more information related to issues that I presented with.
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
2.4
Dr. Shah was professional and courteous throughout the visit. However, I left the appointment without a clear understanding of the medical rationale for reducing levothyroxine despite my persistent symptoms and longstanding thyroid laboratory pattern. I also did not feel that my concerns regarding endocrinology evaluation were fully addressed. I would have appreciated a more detailed discussion of the reasoning behind the treatment recommendations and available options moving forward.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Udesh B. Shah, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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