Viet Nguyen, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology
Insurance
Viet Nguyen, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology
Insurance
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group4060 4th Ave
Suite 220
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
About Viet Nguyen, MD
Age:36
In practice since:2020
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Virginia Commonwealth University:Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Chronic kidney disease
- Dialysis
- Glomerular disease
- Hypertension
- Kidney transplant
- Post-transplant care
- Pre-transplant care
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1184019051
Insurance plans accepted
Viet Nguyen, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Viet Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Viet Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.