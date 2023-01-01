Provider Image

Viet Nguyen, MD

Medical Doctor
Nephrology
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
  1. Balboa Nephrology Group
    4060 4th Ave
    Suite 220
    San Diego, CA 92103
    619-299-2350

About Viet Nguyen, MD

Age:
 36
In practice since:
 2020
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Virginia Commonwealth University:
 Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Dialysis
  • Glomerular disease
  • Hypertension
  • Kidney transplant
  • Post-transplant care
  • Pre-transplant care
1184019051

Viet Nguyen, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.

