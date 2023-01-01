About Vikram Udani, MD

I am honored to serve as the medical director of neurosurgery for the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Neuro-Oncology Center. When I was a resident at the University of California, Los Angeles, in the Department of Neurosurgery, I obtained expertise in all aspects of cranial, spinal, and peripheral nerve surgery. I developed special interests in the treatment of brain tumors and skull-base surgery, cerebrovascular disorders, including aneurysms, and minimally invasive spine surgery. In my free time, I enjoy being with my wife and three young children.

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, Los Angeles : Internship

University of California, Los Angeles : Residency

Stanford University : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1093959108