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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurological surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurological surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Vikram Udani, MD, Inc.
11199 Sorrento Valley Rd
Suite 203
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
619-566-0640
Fax: 619-566-0620
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I am honored to serve as the medical director of neurosurgery for the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Neuro-Oncology Center. When I was a resident at the University of California, Los Angeles, in the Department of Neurosurgery, I obtained expertise in all aspects of cranial, spinal, and peripheral nerve surgery. I developed special interests in the treatment of brain tumors and skull-base surgery, cerebrovascular disorders, including aneurysms, and minimally invasive spine surgery. Every case is treated with the utmost attention to detail and an expectation for the best possible outcome. I provide high-quality neurosurgical care with technical standards equal to or exceeding those found anywhere in the world. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and three children.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1093959108
Vikram M. Udani, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vikram M. Udani, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Vikram M. Udani, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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