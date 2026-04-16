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Vikram M. Udani, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurological surgery

(board certified)

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Vikram Udani, MD, Inc.

619-566-0640
Fax: 619-566-0620

11199 Sorrento Valley Rd
Suite 203
San Diego, CA 92121

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Location and phone

  1. Vikram Udani, MD, Inc.

    11199 Sorrento Valley Rd
    Suite 203
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions

    619-566-0640
    Fax: 619-566-0620

Care schedule

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About Vikram M. Udani, MD

I am honored to serve as the medical director of neurosurgery for the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Neuro-Oncology Center. When I was a resident at the University of California, Los Angeles, in the Department of Neurosurgery, I obtained expertise in all aspects of cranial, spinal, and peripheral nerve surgery. I developed special interests in the treatment of brain tumors and skull-base surgery, cerebrovascular disorders, including aneurysms, and minimally invasive spine surgery. Every case is treated with the utmost attention to detail and an expectation for the best possible outcome. I provide high-quality neurosurgical care with technical standards equal to or exceeding those found anywhere in the world. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and three children.

Gender: Male
Languages: French, Spanish

Education

University of California, Los Angeles: Internship
University of California, Los Angeles: Residency
Stanford University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1093959108

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Vikram M. Udani, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Vikram M. Udani, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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