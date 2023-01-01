Vikram Udani, MD
Medical Doctor
Neurological surgery (board certified)
Vikram Udani, MD
Medical Doctor
Neurological surgery (board certified)
About Vikram Udani, MD
I am honored to serve as the medical director of neurosurgery for the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Neuro-Oncology Center. When I was a resident at the University of California, Los Angeles, in the Department of Neurosurgery, I obtained expertise in all aspects of cranial, spinal, and peripheral nerve surgery. I developed special interests in the treatment of brain tumors and skull-base surgery, cerebrovascular disorders, including aneurysms, and minimally invasive spine surgery. In my free time, I enjoy being with my wife and three young children.
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
Stanford University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1093959108
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Vikram Udani, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
Guardian Angel recognitions
