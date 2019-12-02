One of the best parts about the holidays is finding the perfect gift for the people in your life. And one of the most challenging parts about the holidays is finding the perfect gift for the people in your life.

From your friends and family members to your children’s teachers, the mail carrier and more, you likely have a long list of people you want to give a holiday token of your affection. However, if your list of gift recipients is long, it can get very expensive.

Fortunately, homemade gifts are an excellent — and affordable — way to share some holiday spirit while showing someone how much you care. And a canning jar is a perfectly festive way to present them.

Here are three gifts in a jar you can create — with help from your children, too — for all those who made your “nice” list. Seal the jars, tie some holiday ribbon around each lid and, if you’re really feeling crafty, add a custom label or gift tag made by hand or printed on your home printer.

Gingerbread Granola

Yields 3 (1-quart) jars

Ingredients

4 cups old-fashioned oats

2 cups shredded coconut

1 cup slivered raw almonds

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

2/3 cup coconut oil or butter, melted and cooled

6 tablespoons pure maple syrup or honey

3 tablespoons molasses

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup lightly salted and roasted pistachios

1 cup sweetened dried cranberries

1 cup white chocolate chips

Directions

Position rack in center of oven and heat to 350°F.

In a large bowl, mix together oats, coconut, almonds, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and cloves. Pour coconut oil or melted butter over mixture and stir. In a separate bowl, combine maple syrup or honey, molasses and vanilla; pour over oat mixture and stir all ingredients until evenly coated.

Transfer granola to a 13-by-18-inch rimmed sheet pan and spread into an even layer. Bake, stirring and flipping with a wooden spoon every 10 minutes, until the mixture turns a nice, even golden brown, about 30 minutes total.

Remove granola from the oven and stir frequently as it cools, scraping the bottom of the pan to prevent sticking. Once completely cool, mix in pistachios, dried cranberries and white chocolate chips.

Pour into Mason jars. Seal each tightly and decorate.

Recipe adapted from Your Homebased Mom.

Oatmeal Cookie Mix

Yields 1 (1-quart) jar

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup brown sugar, light or dark

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup white chocolate chips

1/4 cup peanut butter chips

1 1/4 cups rolled oats

Directions

Layer the ingredients in the jar in the order listed. Seal jar tightly and decorate, with the following baking directions on an attached label or tag:

How to Make Your Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 large egg

1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Dry ingredients in the jar

Directions

Place rack in center of oven and heat to 350°F.

In a large bowl, beat the butter, egg and vanilla until well-blended. Add the dry ingredients and mix well.

Drop dough by rounded tablespoonful onto a lightly greased or parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving about 1 1/2 inches between each.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until light golden brown.

Remove from the oven and let cool on a wire rack.

Recipe adapted from Well Plated by Erin.



Candy Cane Sugar Scrub

Yields 1 (1-pint) jar

Ingredients

2 cups sugar

1/4 cup coconut oil

Red food coloring

Peppermint essential oil or extract

Directions

In a medium bowl, add sugar; mix in coconut oil (soften if necessary) and 3 drops of peppermint oil.

In 2 separate bowls, divide sugar mixture into equal-sized portions. To 1 bowl, add 3 drops of red food coloring and mix.

Spoon sugar scrub into canning jars, alternating compacted layers of the pink-colored and white scrubs. Seal each tightly and decorate.

Recipe adapted from CincyShopper.