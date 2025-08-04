When the sun’s out, many people flock to their favorite coast, taking a swim or feasting on fresh seafood. But there’s an uninvited guest that can ruin the fun: Vibrio bacteria. This bacteria lives naturally in salt water and can cause an infection called vibriosis, which affects approximately 80,000 people every year.

In warmer months, Vibrio bacteria thrive and multiply at a rapid rate, making it more than likely to encounter it. There are over 100 species of Vibrio and more than 20 of them cause vibriosis.

“Vibrio infections can progress quickly, especially in high-risk individuals,” Dr. James Elia, medical director of the Emergency Department at Sharp Grossmont Hospital says. “If you’ve been exposed to saltwater or raw seafood and develop sudden redness, pain, fever, watery diarrhea or vomiting, seek medical attention immediately. Early treatment makes all the difference.”

Causes of vibriosis

According to the California Department of Public Health, symptoms of vibriosis can begin within a day of eating contaminated food, such as raw or undercooked seafood. Shellfish are filter feeders, so they can accumulate Vibrio from the surrounding water, increasing the risk of infection when eaten without proper cooking.

Another way people can contract vibriosis is when an open wound comes into contact with contaminated water. This can also include recent piercings and tattoos.

Symptoms of a Vibrio skin infection typically appear within 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria. You may experience fever, or the affected area may become discolored or red, swollen, warm, painful, and might leak fluid.

Similarly, when you’re swimming in contaminated water, the water can get into your ear. This exposure may lead to an ear infection, with symptoms like redness, swelling, warmth, pain, fluid drainage or temporary hearing loss.

Treating Vibrio infections

For mild cases of vibriosis, antibiotics are not usually recommended. Instead, focus on drinking plenty of fluids to replace what’s lost through diarrhea or vomiting. Most people get better on their own without medical treatment in about three days.

For severe or long-lasting infections, antibiotics become essential. In cases of Vibrio wound infections, treatment is more aggressive, requiring antibiotics to fight the bacteria and sometimes, surgery to remove the dead or infected tissue. In extreme cases, amputation may be required to stop the infection from spreading.

Who’s at risk?

While Vibrio infections are less common on the West Coast, it’s important to understand the damage the bacteria can do, especially if you’re a beachgoer or seafood lover. Knowing the symptoms and risks can help you prevent infection and recognize it early before serious complications develop.

Those with chronic illnesses, such as liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV or thalassemia are particularly vulnerable to infection. Additionally, individuals undergoing immune-suppressing therapies for disease treatment, taking medications to reduce stomach acid levels, or recovering from recent stomach surgery also face higher risks.

If you fall into any of these categories, it’s important to take extra precautions when exposed to coastal waters or raw seafood.

Get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.