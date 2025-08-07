HomeSharp Health News
What to do in your 40s to reach your 80s

By The Health News Team | August 7, 2025

It’s never too late to improve your health. At every age — especially as you reach middle age — there are steps you can take to help ensure you live a long and healthy life. However, Dr. Teresa Hardisty, a lifestyle medicine doctor and pediatrician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, advises that there isn’t a single “silver bullet” to guarantee longevity and quality of life.

“Rather than focusing on trends, diets or quick-fixes, I recommend learning about the pillars of lifestyle medicine,” Dr. Hardisty says. “Then, choose one area that you are motivated to focus on, ideally with an accountability partner.”

The pillars of lifestyle medicine are:

  • Quality nutrition

  • Restorative sleep

  • Physical activity

  • Managing stress

  • Building meaningful relationships

  • Avoiding risky substances and habits

“Each individual has their own starting point,” Dr. Hardisty says. “When people seek to change and optimize their health, I recommend building slowly.”

Overcoming obstacles

According to Dr. Hardisty, a person’s mindset is often the biggest barrier to better health. “We tend to have too much self-judgment and black-and-white thinking, believing we’re defined by our past or genetics, or that we must change everything at once,” she says.

Setting micro-goals — deep breathing before sleep, standing on one foot while brushing your teeth, adding a piece of fruit for an afternoon snack, drinking a cup of water before meals, and going for a 5- to 10-minute walk — what Dr. Hardisty calls an “exercise snack” — can make a meaningful difference over time. Nutrition also plays a significant role. In fact, the World Health Organization has found that poor nutrition is the leading cause of premature death worldwide.

“Adding legumes — beans, peas, lentils, etc. — and more fruits to your meals can make more of a difference than what we take off our plate,” Dr. Hardisty says. “And having a lower volume of processed food and sugar sweetened beverages is more helpful than aiming for zero volume.”

An ounce of prevention

Preventive health education and self-care are the keys to adding years to our lives and, more importantly, life to our years, Dr. Hardisty says. She recommends talking with your primary care provider about specific recommendations and routine screenings based on your needs and readiness. And to enhance the discussion, bring a copy of your questions and concerns to your next visit.

“I always encourage my patients to check out Sharp’s Lifestyle Medicine webpage for comprehensive recommendations based on the American College of Lifestyle Medicine pillars,” she says. “There is a link for the virtual ‘Be Well for Life’ 10-week classes that Sharp Rees Stealy offers, which are based on the pillars of lifestyle medicine.”

Dr. Hardisty also stresses the value of social connection. “According to Dr. Robert Waldinger, the Harvard psychiatrist who leads the longest running study of human development in the U.S., meaningful relationships and engaging in daily activities that align with our values are the most important predictors of longevity — more so than family history, smoking, BMI or medical diagnoses,” she says. “In other words, improved mental and emotional health correlates with better physical health.”

Learn more about lifestyle medicine; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.

