3 tips for a healthy sex life as you age

We probably don't have to convince you it's a good idea to maintain a healthy sex life throughout adulthood. We could list the many health benefits, such as lower blood pressure and stress relief, but that seems unnecessary.

To make sure you have a healthy sex life as you age, follow these three steps from Lisa Clarke, an OBGYN nurse practitioner at Sharp Rees-Stealy.

1. Take care of yourself

The old adage that you can't take care of others until you take care of yourself first certainly seems to apply. "Take care of your own health: eat well; if you smoke, stop; monitor your alcohol intake; exercise; and find time to take care of you," Clarke says.

2. Foster intimacy

"Take a class together, travel, dance or do something new," she says. "Studies have shown that kissing daily increases people's feelings of relational connectedness and satisfaction."

3. Seek help for health and emotional issues

"If there are personal stresses, anxiety or depression issues, seek counseling. There are treatments available that can help," Clarke says. Start with your primary care doctor or health care provider if you have concerns with any of these issues.

Following these three steps will ensure you're bringing the best version of yourself to your relationship, Clarke says.