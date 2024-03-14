Symptom-free UTI: To treat or not to treat
With the increasing bacterial resistance to antibiotics, it's best to only treat a UTI if symptoms are present.
If you’re over 65, or are caring for an older loved one, trust that we understand the unique needs and concerns of our senior community. We are a strong network of renowned experts and geriatric medicine specialist, and here we share news on seniors and aging to help guide you through your most important years.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.