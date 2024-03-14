What to expect in the ‘4th trimester’
There is another important period expectant parents should prepare for: the “fourth trimester.”
At Sharp, we believe in helping you stay healthy at every age and stage, whether it’s delivering a baby or getting a routine mammogram. Check in here for the latest women’s health news, where we share stories of extraordinary women, tips for staying healthy and expert advice on managing your care.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.