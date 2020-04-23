It’s time to dust off that coffee maker. Your local coffee shop may have a fancy menu, but your barista skills can be grade A by tossing some flavorful extras into your grounds.

Measurements below are based on a 32-ounce pot of coffee (4 cups)

Cocoa powder

Make a mocha the easy way by thoroughly mixing a scoop (1 to 1 1/2 tablespoons) of unsweetened cocoa powder to your coffee grounds before brewing. Once in your cup, add a splash of oat or coconut milk for extra zing.

Extracts

Professional baristas may have an array of syrups, but your pantry extracts are just as fun. Go classic with vanilla or almond, or try banana or peppermint for a true treat. Stir 1 teaspoon into your grounds before brewing.

Spices

It doesn’t need to be the holiday season to enjoy a spicy coffee. Cinnamon and nutmeg are classic flavors, but try cardamom or star anise for something more unique. Mix 1/4 teaspoon into your grounds before brewing.

Honey

Coffee shop coffees can be sugar bombs. Yet they can taste just as sweet with alternatives, like honey. Stir a tablespoon of honey straight into your cup after brewing, and add a splash of soy milk to make it creamy.

Salt

A pinch of salt (about 1/8 teaspoon) mixed into your pre-brewed coffee grounds can neutralize bitterness and make your coffee easier to “dress up.” In your cup, add a low-sugar creamer or keep it simple and drink it black.

Lemon or lime

Like salt, lemon or lime can cut coffee’s bitterness. But squeezing a dash of citrus into your coffee also ups the flavor, making it as refreshing as it is reviving. Skip the cream in this creation, but don’t miss the chance to dip some biscotti.

* * *

For a quick and easy way to enhance your morning brew, try this simple honey coffee recipe. Start by brewing your favorite grounds and then add a few of our favorite flavors.

Honey Coffee