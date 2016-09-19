When you think of potassium-rich foods, you think of bananas, right? You may be surprised to learn that bananas do not even make the top 10 list of foods that are high in potassium.

Adults should consume at least 4,700 milligrams of potassium per day. This important mineral helps keep your muscles and fluids in balance, and can reduce the harmful effects of salt, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of kidney stones and bone loss. However, most Americans consume only about half the recommended daily intake of potassium, according to Jamie Downs, a registered dietitian with Sharp Rees-Stealy.

In general, the most potassium-rich food sources are fruits and vegetables. Other good sources of potassium include legumes, fish and dairy products. Below is a list of 10 high-potassium foods:

Swiss chard, 1 cup cooked (960 mg) Spinach, 1 cup cooked (840 mg) Avocado, 1 cup (708 mg) Sweet potato, medium (700 mg) Bok choy, 1 cup cooked (630 mg) Potato, medium (610 mg) White beans, 1/2 cup (600 mg) Beets, 1 cup (520 mg) Brussels sprouts, 1 cup cooked (500 mg) Broccoli, 1 cup cooked (460 mg) Cantaloupe, 1 cup (430 mg) Banana, 1 medium (420 mg)

Potassium works closely with another popular electrolyte in your diet — sodium. If your sodium intake is high, potassium doesn’t have a fighting chance to work its magic. Because there is often sodium added to the foods on the list above — either through the canning process, sauces, broth, condiments or added table salt — you often don’t get the full benefits of potassium. It’s best to limit your salt intake to between 1,500 and 2,300 milligrams per day.