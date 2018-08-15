Ed and Sandy Burr, founders of EDCO — one of the largest family-owned-and-operated waste and recycling management companies in the region — have also been long known for their community involvement and support of various organizations across San Diego.

So when the La Mesa residents donated $5 million to Sharp Grossmont Hospital toward its new heart care facility, the hospital decided to name it the Burr Heart & Vascular Center, in recognition of the Burrs and their generous gift — the largest in the hospital’s history.

The Burrs also served as campaign chairs for the center, raising more than $15 million to support the facility.

“Philanthropy is an essential part of the hospital’s ability to grow and continue to provide the best care possible for our community,” says Lew Silverberg, chairman of the Grossmont Hospital Foundation board. “We are truly grateful for the generosity and leadership of Ed and Sandy Burr, as well as all of our donors who believe in and are committed to improving the lives and health of East County residents for generations to come.”

The Burr Heart & Vascular Center at Sharp Grossmont Hospital is the only dedicated cardiovascular center in East San Diego County. The 60,000-square-foot facility houses four new cardiac catheterization labs and four new operation rooms that will expand capacity and enable surgeons and cardiologists to perform advanced procedures to treat complex heart-related diseases and conditions. It is slated to open and begin treating patients in September 2018.

“We believe in giving back to the community where we have been fortunate to grow our business for many years. EDCO and Sharp Grossmont Hospital have both had a huge presence in East County for decades,” says Ed Burr. “We have grown together and will continue to thrive for many years to come. Sharp Grossmont has been there for us when we needed it, so it is our honor to support a cause that has such an impact on so many of us in East County.”