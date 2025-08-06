Sharp HealthCare is known for delivering extraordinary and compassionate medical care. With four acute-care hospitals, four specialty hospitals, three affiliated medical groups and one health plan, Sharp is San Diego’s health care leader.

However, what many may not realize is that Sharp is also at the forefront of medical research, dedicated to finding better treatments and improving patient outcomes.

“Research is vital to Sharp because it drives innovation, improves patient care, and allows us to contribute to cutting-edge treatments that shape the future of health care,” says Dr. Sherif Mikhail, the director of the Sharp Center for Research. “We not only advance medical knowledge but also ensure that our patients have access to the latest therapies and diagnostic tools.”

Shaping the future of medicine

According to Dr. Mikhail, the Sharp Center for Research offers clinical trials for patients in several areas of medicine. Identifying new and improved treatments is the central goal of clinical trials, which are usually studies of investigational drugs, devices and procedures conducted with volunteers, known as research participants.

Clinical trials enable health care providers to determine whether a new treatment is safe and effective. Drug and device trials are classified as Phase 1, in which new formulations are tested for safety; Phase 2, in which treatments are evaluated for effectiveness; and Phase 3, in which safety and effectiveness are assessed in a larger group of patients. A new drug or device is only cleared by the FDA for general public use after successfully passing all phases of a clinical trial.

Sharp partners with leading organizations to conduct clinical trials, seeking new and improved treatments across various medical specialties, including:

Considering trial participation

If you are interested in trial participation, Dr. Mikhail recommends talking with your doctor to determine if a clinical trial is appropriate for you. Your doctor will review your current health status, assess whether you meet the criteria for trial eligibility, and discuss the potential benefits and risks, such as side effects or impacts on your health.

Although experimental treatment is usually free, there may be some costs for you or your insurer. However, anyone can participate in clinical trials at Sharp — not only Sharp patients.

Additionally, Sharp is the only health system in San Diego County accredited by the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs, ensuring the protection of the rights and welfare of participants in all Sharp research. During your participation in a clinical trial, you will be closely monitored. If at any point during the trial, you or your doctor believe that continuing is not in your best interest, you can withdraw or be removed from the study.

“Participation in a trial not only benefits a patient’s health by providing access to innovative treatments, but it also plays an important role in advancing medicine and improving care for future patients,” Dr. Mikhail says.

Learn more about clinical trials at Sharp; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News