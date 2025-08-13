While many cancer researchers work diligently behind the scenes, clinical trials specialist Michael Lowry says it’s the moments he spends with patients at Sharp Grossmont Hospital that matter the most.

“First and foremost, it’s about patients,” he says. “Being able to support and advocate for them, especially during a vulnerable time in their lives, that’s meaningful to me. Whether I’m explaining a straightforward observational study or helping them understand a complex course of treatment, I want them to feel informed and cared for.”

Michael works for Sharp Clinical Oncology Research (COR), a specialized team offering the latest clinical trials and dedicated to discovering new and improved treatments to overcome cancer. A self-proclaimed “research nerd,” Michael finds his work both intellectually stimulating and purposeful.

Break-through cancer treatment

Michael says that nearly every advancement in cancer care — from chemotherapy to radiation therapy — has been possible thanks to clinical trials and the people who have chosen to participate in them.

Yet, many people, including some patients, know little about what trials are or why they matter.

Clinical cancer trials are carefully designed studies that seek new and better ways to detect, prevent and treat the disease. They also help doctors discover methods to reduce side effects and improve the overall quality of life for people living with cancer.

“Each trial is a step forward in finding a possible cure, and every patient who participates helps pave the way for future treatments — and for hope,” Michael says.

He shares a recent example: Sharp participated in a trial studying trastuzumab-deruxtecan, a drug later approved by the FDA as Enhertu. This lifesaving medication targets HER2+ proteins that cause certain cancers to grow and spread.

Safety and connecting patients to trials

Clinical trials are designed with patient safety as a top priority. Before any new treatments are offered to patients, they’re first studied in laboratory settings and undergo rigorous testing. The COR and medical teams also ensure thorough patient monitoring throughout every trial.

Michael works independently and alongside oncologists to identify and prescreen candidates who may qualify for a trial. “If a patient appears to be a good candidate and chooses to enroll in a clinical trial, I sit down with them to walk through every detail, answer questions, and give them time to consider their decision,” he says.

Once the patient decides to move forward, Michael coordinates with medical teams — ordering scans and labs, scheduling appointments, and ensuring all safety and eligibility requirements are met.

When treatment begins, he stays with the patient every step of the way, helping them navigate questions, concerns and the complexities of care. “My role spans every level of the patient care process to make sure the treatment is conducted safely and smoothy, minimizing the burden on patients whenever possible,” he says.

Ensuring the future of cancer care one trial at a time

Sharp participates in a wide range of trials for nearly every type of cancer, including brain, breast, prostate, lung, colorectal, blood and others. Proactively engaging patients who may benefit is a critical part of the process.

Dr. Igor Medic, a board-certified oncologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Grossmont, emphasizes the value of trials when talking to potential candidates. “I remind them that every treatment we have today exists because of trials conducted in the past,” Dr. Medic says.

He says a well-organized trial is an essential tool for discovering and establishing new cancer therapies, making Michael’s role even more essential. “Michael has a sincere desire to help patients, which motivates me and my team to always keep enrollment in mind,” says Dr. Medic.

Measuring success

In cancer trials, success is often measured in a few ways: how long people live, time spent stable or cancer-free, how much a tumor shrinks, or how treatment affects quality of life. But for Michael, there’s more to it.

“Success is also shaped by the relationships I build — with patients, colleagues or the doctors whose patients I care for,” he says. “Even when treatment isn’t working or it turns out a patient isn’t eligible for a study, just being able to offer comfort and a positive experience during what is an incredibly difficult and overwhelming time — to me, that’s also success.”

