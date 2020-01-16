More than 40 years ago, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center made history by moving from its humble beginnings on F Street to Telegraph Canyon Road. And in 2020, history was made once again as a new hospital tower opened on the campus, marking a new era in health care for the South Bay community.

On January 10, 2020, leaders in the South Bay community joined to celebrate the official ribbon cutting for the new tower and the incredible philanthropy that made it possible.

“Sharp Chula Vista was built on a commitment to our community, and this remarkable hospital tower rests on that cornerstone. We honor the tradition of skill and compassion that has defined us for generations,” says Pablo Velez, former senior vice president and CEO.

The tower at Sharp Chula Vista is the largest and most important health care project serving the South Bay community. With an investment of $244 million, Sharp made a clear commitment to continue serving San Diego’s southernmost community with the most advanced levels of care. The project was funded through a combination of operating income, borrowing and philanthropic support.

In 2015, Sharp HealthCare Foundation embarked on the Above and Beyond Campaign to build a next-generation hospital at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. This campaign was the largest and most ambitious philanthropic effort in the hospital’s history and marked an important opportunity for the South Bay community. Thanks to the generosity of employees, physicians, the hospital’s auxiliary and thousands of community members, the campaign has raised more than $20 million.

“The success of this campaign is shared with so many in our community,” says Sarah Cantu, senior director of philanthropy and campaign manager. “Physicians, employees, volunteers, board members and community leaders united under one cause: to provide for the health of our growing and diverse community.”

Jack and Dotty Helm helped launch the Above and Beyond Campaign with a $1.3 million estate gift, and many others responded with resounding generosity. Supporters include Price Philanthropies, Marilyn Biggica, Helga Leonhardt, Dave Salo, Judy and Allen Moffson, and many others.

The campaign attracted more than 2,000 donors and marked the largest single fundraising effort in Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center’s history. Physicians supported the campaign with over $1.6 million in giving, employees contributed over $1 million, and the hospital’s auxiliary made a $500,000 commitment and was one of the first campaign donors.

Campaign chairs Bob Sutherland, Doug Fuller and Scott McMillin gave of their time, treasure and talent to ensure the success of the campaign. “We know the immense impact Sharp Chula Vista has on the San Diego community and we are honored to help the new tower come to fruition,” says Sutherland. “There is no question this hospital is one of the best and most advanced in our region and we have so many generous donors to thank for going above and beyond to help make our vision a reality.”

Offering advanced patient care, state-of-the-art surgical suites, all private patient rooms, a rooftop café and more, the tower ensures the hospital’s continued commitment to providing the exceptional level of care we call The Sharp Experience.

Sharp thanks all of its donors for their efforts in helping define the future of Sharp and health care in the South Bay. This is truly a hospital built for the community, by the community.

If you missed the Facebook Live coverage of the ribbon cutting, you can watch a video of the event.